The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has announced the federal government’s revised guidelines for recruitment into four para-military agencies.

This announcement followed a meeting with the boards of the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire, and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) in Abuja, represented by Ja’afaru Ahmed, the board’s secretary.

The key figures present at the meeting comprised of Adepoju Carol Wura-Ola, the Comptroller-General of Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Ahmed Audu, the Commandant-General of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Abdulganiyu Jaji, the Controller General of the Federal Fire Service (FFS), and Haliru Nababa, the Controller General of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS).

Details of the ne w guidelines

Tunji-Ojo stated that 35% of recruitment slots will now be specifically allocated to women in agencies such as the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS), Federal Fire Service (FFS), and Nigeria Immigration Services (NIS) which also aligns with the agenda of the new administration.

Emphasizing the new direction, the minister highlighted that the ongoing recruitment into the Federal Fire Service would adhere to these updated guidelines.

He underscored the focus on professionalism, gender mainstreaming, and adherence to federal character principles in the recruitment process.

What he said

According to him,

“The federal government through the board has approved the review of the guidelines for recruitment into, and promotion in all the four services under the ministry of interior”.

“The development also comes with the modernization of the operations of the Nigeria Immigration Service.

“The modernization is going to be all-encompassing, training, recruitment, promotion, professionalism and capacity building and deployment of cutting-edge technologies.”

The minister also mentioned that the timeline for recruitment into the services will be disclosed shortly. He also cautioned interested Nigerians to steer clear of engaging with fraudulent individuals.

“This is to appeal to Nigerians not to patronize scammers. Anybody asking you to pay money to be recruited into any of the agencies is a scammer. We are aware of their activities and we will go after them ,” he added.