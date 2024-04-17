The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) has established a strategic partnership with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID-NIGERIA) to partner and strategically engage with Nigerian professionals in the US and establish a strategic think-tank which could benefit both the public and private sectors in Nigeria.

In addition, USAID will support National Diaspora day and other key events.

This was communicated by the Head of Media, Public Relations and Protocols Unit at NIDCOM, Gabriel Odu which was confirmed during a visit by a USAID delegation to the NiDCOM office in Abuja.

Nairametrics learns that the focus is on engagements that empowers youths and enhance the socio-economic development of Nigeria.

The Chairperson/CEO of NiDCOM, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, who received the delegation led by Melissa Stones, Country Director, remarked that the partnership arrives at an opportune time and is well-aligned with the current administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which prioritizes sector reforms and youth empowerment.

Hon. Dabiri-Erewa noted that the Commission acts as a crucial link, encouraging the Nigerian diaspora to invest significantly back home.

She highlighted that although the Federal Government has initiated projects through the Commission to engage the diaspora effectively, there remains an urgent need to build infrastructure and create a conducive environment for diaspora investments.

What she said

Dabiri-Erewa assured that the partnership between NiDCOM and USAID is vital and central to fostering extensive diaspora engagement and investment.

“The Nigerian Diaspora is an important asset to our nation.

Through this partnership with USAID Nigeria, we will be able to celebrate their achievements and present opportunities to invest back home”, she said.

Utilizing the diaspora for Nigeria’s development

Melissa Jones, Country Director of USAID, expressed the agency’s commitment to funding and empowering local partners and NGOs to develop talents and skills for economic progress in Nigeria.

She also proposed a structured and planned relationship between NiDCOM and USAID for future projects, discussing opportunities that could benefit both the public and private sectors in Nigeria.

Jones highlighted the importance of the diaspora for Nigeria’s development, noting that many of the most qualified and competent professionals in the US are Nigerians. She sees this as an opportunity for Nigeria to strategically engage with its citizens abroad.

The USAID Country Director also expressed a willingness to support the Commission through partnerships at its Diaspora Day and other key events by engaging with the US President’s Advisory Council to actively participate in the 2024 National Diaspora Day Celebrations.

There was a consensus on establishing a strategic think-tank between NIDCOM and USAID to enhance cooperation and collaboration moving forward.