The Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa announced the commission’s eagerness to collaborate with Raphael Igbokwe, a boxing champion, in identifying and nurturing young talent and facilitate diaspora skills transfer to sports talent.

Dabiri-Erewa also mentioned that the commission has initiated a Diaspora Sports Mentorship Programme aimed at facilitating this.

Igbokwe, a 31-year-old middleweight champion of Nigerian descent residing in Houston, Texas, U.S., achieved victory by unanimous decision in his fight against Imaud Louis on October 7 last year.

What the NiDCOM boss said

Dabiri-Erewa spoke when Igbokwe paid a courtesy visit with his team to the NiDCOM in Abuja on Thursday.

The head of NiDCOM expressed delight at witnessing Nigerians from the diaspora returning home to contribute to their country.

She mentioned that Raph Trouble should persist in making the nation proud by serving as an inspiration to the youth, emphasizing Nigeria’s pride in his achievements.

“We want to work with you to harness the many potential and talents out there to mentor. The commission has a lot to do with you.

“Continue to be a good ambassador of our beloved country. The commission has established a Diaspora Sports Mentorship Programme to facilitate diaspora skills transfer in sports to young Nigerians,” she said.

What he said

The boxer said that the collaboration with NiDCOM meant a lot to him, adding that he had returned to give back to young people in the country and appreciated the warm reception from Nigerians returning home after 12 years abroad.

“I am super excited to be back home in Nigeria, and I love Nigeria. I have more fans at home than in America where I hold a belt as a middleweight champion in boxing”.

“I feel like the son of Nigeria, and I cannot put in words how I feel right now.

“The size of what I want to do, I see Nigeria as a drawing board of something you create, and the result will be unimaginable.

“I want to give hope and motivation to the hopeless. You know, when there is a will there’s a way, even if is difficult, you keep trying until you make it.

”I want to give people the reason to keep going, and as long as you have faith, there is nothing you cannot achieve in this world. This is what I believe and work with,” he added.

Ralph Igbokwe has spent eight years in his professional career, during which he has participated in 20 fights, securing 16 victories and experiencing 4 defeats.

Igbokwe’s boxing record stands at 16 wins and 4 losses. He boasts a knockout-to-fights ratio of 35 per cent, achieving knockout victories in seven out of his 20 bouts.