The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) announced its plans to set up a analytical laboratories to test goods being imported and exported.

Discussing the NCS’s operations in the first quarter of 2024 during a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday, , the Comptroller General (C-G) of NCS, Adewale Adeniyi, shared this initiative.

Adeniyi expressed the service’s commitment to maintaining the quality of goods in the country, stating that the NCS Analytical Laboratory is expected to become operational in the second and third quarters of the year.

The establishment of this laboratory is intended to facilitate adherence to customs regulations through precise and dependable testing and analysis of the goods.

He said,

“The laboratory will conduct various tests to determine the authenticity, composition, quality, and safety of goods, including testing for chemical composition, product integrity, and adherence to regulatory standards.”

“Leveraging state of the art technology and expertise, aided by the Customs Analytical Laboratory is expected to enhance NCS’s capacity to detect and prevent smuggling and counterfeit goods and other illicit activities.”

“Thereby safeguarding public health, safety, and economic interests. Additionally, it facilitates trade by expediting the clearance,”

Collaboration with other agencies and academic institutions

Adeniyi mentioned that when specific testing facilities are unavailable, the NCS will partner with other government bodies like the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control and academic labs in various institutions.

He elaborated that the planned laboratories would be set up across different regions, especially in port areas like Lagos, Port Harcourt, and potentially Kano, with a central lab in Abuja.

Time Release Study

Adeniyi also highlighted the introduction of the Time Release Study (TRS) during the quarter, which aims to pinpoint and alleviate bottlenecks in the clearance process, thereby improving transparency and efficiency among involved parties and aiding in trade facilitation.

Furthermore, he discussed the upcoming launch of the Authorised Economic Operators (AEO) program in April, a World Customs Organisation-approved initiative. This program is designed to offer participants benefits such as faster customs processing, fewer inspections, priority handling, and greater consistency in customs operations.