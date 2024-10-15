The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has announced a one-month extension of the verification exercise of recovery of import duties on illegally imported aircraft into Nigeria.

In a statement signed by the National Public Relations Office in the office of the Comptroller-General, Abdullahi Maiwada, the service noted that the verification exercise has been extended from October 14, 2024, to November 14, 2024

According to the statement, the extension was geared towards engaging players in the sector and enabling those who want to regularise their import duties, the time to do so.

Furthermore, the statement noted that players in the sector should utilise the extension as there will be penalties for failure to adhere to the guidelines.

The statement reads, “The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) wishes to inform the general public, particularly operators of privately-owned aircraft, that the verification exercise for the recovery of import duties on illegally imported private aircraft has been extended by one month, from Monday, 14th October 2024, to Thursday, 14th November 2024.”

“This extension aims to further engage operators who have expressed willingness to regularize their import duties, providing them with an additional window to comply with the necessary regulations. The NCS is committed to ensuring that all illegally imported aircraft meet the legal requirements, thereby promoting transparency and accountability in the aviation sector.”

“In light of this extension, the NCS encourages aircraft operators to take full advantage of the extended period to fulfill their obligations, avoiding sanctions that may arise from non-compliance after the deadline.”

Backstory

Earlier media reports revealed that the Federal Government, through the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), plans to ground over 60 private jets owned by high-profile individuals due to unpaid import duties, amounting to several billions of naira.

Nairametrics earlier reported the NCS conducted a one-month verification exercise for all private jet owners between June and July.

The decision to ground these jets comes nearly three months after the completion of that verification exercise.

There are unconfirmed reports that most private jets in the country have not had their import duties fully settled, prompting the NCS to recover these unpaid taxes, which are also in the billions.