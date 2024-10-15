The Federal Government of Nigeria has reaffirmed its commitment to improving cancer control efforts amid a rising burden of the disease, with nearly 288,000 cases recorded nationwide.

During the visit of the Impact Review Mission Team to Nigeria, Dr. Tunji Alausa, Minister of State for Health, emphasized the need for an enhanced cancer management system, highlighting critical gaps in diagnostic infrastructure and treatment availability.

The government’s renewed focus aims to bridge these gaps through strategic partnerships and investments in healthcare reforms.

Dr. Alausa expressed appreciation for the support provided by international health organizations, acknowledging their role in advancing Nigeria’s cancer control efforts.

He highlighted that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is dedicated to healthcare reforms, adding that the Federal Government has prioritized health sector investments.

“The President has demonstrated a significant commitment to ensuring that all Nigerians receive adequate healthcare,” he said.

Infrastructure gaps and strategic initiatives

Nigeria’s cancer care system faces significant challenges, particularly in terms of diagnostic and treatment infrastructure.

Alausa pointed out that “for a country of over 220 million people, only one positron emission tomography (PET) scanner exists, and the country lacks cyclotrons for isotope production.” Furthermore, Nigeria operates just a few linear accelerators, which are essential for advanced cancer treatment.

To address these gaps, the minister outlined several strategic initiatives, including the establishment of the National Institute of Cancer Research and Treatment (NICRAT) to serve as a cornerstone for research, prevention, and treatment.

“Plans are also in place to construct six new cancer treatment centers across Nigeria’s geopolitical zones, along with nine diagnostic centers to improve access to care.”

Strengthening human resources and technology

Alausa emphasized the importance of bolstering Nigeria’s healthcare workforce, particularly through specialized training in nuclear medicine and interventional radiology.

“We are committed to strengthening our capacities and addressing the unique cancer types prevalent in Nigeria through comprehensive research and treatment.

“We have commissioned a postgraduate training institution to ensure that healthcare professionals are equipped with the necessary skills to tackle cancer effectively.

“We are focusing on nuclear medicine and interventional radiology,” he said.

In collaboration with international organizations such as the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and the World Health Organization (WHO), the Nigerian government is securing advanced technologies for cancer treatment.

The partnerships have enabled Nigeria to access monoclonal antibody therapies like nivolumab, which are critical for treating metastatic cancers.

Leveraging digital platforms and preventive measures

To streamline cancer care, the government has introduced a digital platform that provides real-time information on certified cancer treatment centers across the country.

This platform aims to improve access to care by listing accredited hospitals and oncologists.

Additionally, Alausa highlighted recent successes in cancer prevention, particularly in cervical cancer screening and the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination program.

Nigeria has achieved an 85% vaccination rate, one of the highest globally, which is expected to significantly reduce the long-term cancer burden.

International collaboration for comprehensive cancer control

The IAEA-led Impact Review Mission, which is assessing Nigeria’s cancer control efforts, will provide evidence-based recommendations to guide future policy decisions.

Ms Ilaura Haskins, an IAEA representative, said that the IAEA commenced its In-Country Mission for Nigeria’s Impact Review on cancer control, with a formal opening ceremony.

She acknowledged the significant progress made since the previous impact review in 2011, commending the government’s efforts to strengthen cancer control activities.

“The goal of the impact review is to conduct a comprehensive analysis of the current situation regarding cancer control in Nigeria, assessing the country’s capacities and needs,” she stated.

According to her, the mission is a collaborative effort involving the IAEA, the World Health Organization (WHO), and the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC).

The mission’s report will cover the entire cancer control continuum, including prevention, early detection, diagnosis, treatment, and palliative care, ensuring that Nigeria’s cancer care system evolves in accordance with global best practices.