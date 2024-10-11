The Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Adewale Adeniyi has ordered the auction of seized petrol in Adamawa at N630 per litre.

At a press conference on Wednesday, October 9, 2024, in Yola, the Adamawa State capital, the Comptroller-General of Customs (CGC), Adewale Adeniyi, represented by the Deputy Comptroller-General of Customs (DCG) Aliyu Alajogun, announced that Operation Whirlwind has achieved significant success in combating fuel smuggling, with the seizure of two lorries, 1,046 kegs filled with Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), and 12 drums of petroleum products.

He further announced the immediate auction of the seized products at two petrol stations in Yola, priced at N630 per litre.

He said, “Our ongoing operations have recorded substantial seizures in various locations, including the North-West borders in the Sokoto-Kebbi axis, the South-West borders around the Seme-Badagry and Idiroko axis, and the southern borders in Cross River and Akwa Ibom states.”

“I am pleased to announce that in this latest phase of Operation Whirlwind, we have seized two lorries carrying smuggled petroleum products, 1,046 kegs filled with PMS, and 12 drums of petroleum products. Additionally, one suspect has been apprehended in connection with these smuggling activities,”

The Customs chief emphasized that the seizures highlight the ongoing challenges and the need for continuous vigilance and action. He warned individuals involved in illegal activities, asserting that the full force of the law would be applied to anyone caught smuggling the nation’s resources.

He also urged all Nigerians, especially those in Adamawa and other border states, to support the operation, stressing that their vigilance and cooperation are essential in protecting the nation’s resources and ensuring that the benefits of fuel price deregulation are fully realized by all Nigerians.

What you should know

In the years prior to the deregulation of the downstream sector of the oil industry, smuggling of petroleum products to neighbouring countries like Niger, Cameroon and Benin Republic. This significantly pushed the burden of subsidy on the Nigerian government while foreigners in other countries enjoy the benefit.

In June, up to 1,800 petrol stations in the Northeast were shut down due to a row between petroleum marketers and the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) over the Customs clampdown on petrol smuggling targeting some marketers.

Data from the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) shows that Nigeria’s daily average fuel consumption has dropped by 18.5 million litres, from 66.9 million litres before the fuel subsidy removal to 48.4 million litres.

Furthermore, S&P Global Commodities Insights reported that Nigeria’s fuel imports decreased to 106,000 barrels per day (bpd) in July 2023, compared to 205,200 barrels per day in May 2023.