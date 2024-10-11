A retired Assistant Comptroller-General (ACG) of Immigration, Mr. Sunday Fagbamigbe, has revealed that Nigeria is grappling with over 320 unmanned illegal routes that contribute significantly to the nation’s insecurity.

Speaking in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Fagbamigbe highlighted the critical need for the Federal Government to address this pressing issue.

Mr. Fagbamigbe retired on October 4 after 30 years of service, having held several key positions in the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS). He expressed concerns that these illegal routes not only facilitate insecurity but also enable the proliferation of arms and the importation of substandard goods into the country.

Fagbamigbe emphasized that the presence of such routes poses a serious threat to national security, as they are often exploited by criminals for various illicit activities, including drug trafficking and human trafficking.

To combat these challenges, he urged the government to invest in advanced security technology at Nigeria’s borders. He argued that the current methods of border policing, which rely heavily on human personnel, are no longer sufficient. Instead, he advocated for the adoption of modern surveillance equipment to improve security measures significantly.

Technological solutions

Fagbamigbe pointed out that countries in the West have effectively utilized technologies such as electronic sensors, video monitors, and night vision scopes to manage their borders.

He stressed that these advanced tools have proven more effective than traditional human security measures. He proposed incorporating artificial intelligence, drones, and dark fighter cameras to enhance Nigeria’s border controls further.

The retired immigration officer emphasized that strengthening border security is crucial for national defense. He called for a collaborative approach, urging the government to work closely with border communities to foster awareness and cooperation in managing these security challenges.

Border security

Fagbamigbe lamented the shortage of security personnel available to monitor the existing illegal routes, which makes the situation even more dire. He underscored that effective border management is essential to mitigate risks associated with illegal activities and maintain the country’s stability.

Investing in advanced technology and fostering community collaboration are essential steps toward ensuring a safer Nigeria.

What you should know

Minister of Interior Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo emphasized the critical importance of border control in enhancing national security. He stated that “any country that cannot control its border is prone to insecurity,” asserting that “a saved border is a saved nation, and a saved nation is a saved universe.”

Dr. Tunji-Ojo highlighted that inadequate border security places undue pressure on military and law enforcement agencies, arguing that “the ability to control your borders reduces insecurity by more than 70 percent.”

He expressed that the Ministry of Interior plays a vital role beyond passport issuance, indicating his desire to be remembered for addressing larger security challenges.

The Minister noted, “Any country that cannot critically analyze, dictate, and determine who comes in and who goes out is prone to insecurity.” He pointed out that Nigeria shares borders with Cameroon, Niger, Chad, and Benin Republic, covering over 4,057 kilometers of land and coastal areas.