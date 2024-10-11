Genesis Energy and Power Limited (GENESIS), a leading energy infrastructure developer, and BPA Komani Ltd (KOMANI), a premier Africa-focused clean energy company, are proud to announce a strategic collaboration aimed at driving transformational change in Africa’s clean energy landscape.

The partnership, which was formally signed at the Africa Energy Summit in London, will mobilize capital and facilitate critical infrastructure projects focused on renewable energy, particularly large-scale Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) across Africa.

The agreement will see both companies leverage their combined expertise in clean energy project development, investment strategy, and capital mobilization to support Africa’s transition to a sustainable and resilient energy future. KOMANI will utilize its Africa Clean Energy Fund to attract investment, while GENESIS brings its experience in developing independent power plants and renewable energy solutions.

Partnering with KOMANI represents another significant milestone in our commitment to advancing clean energy across Africa,” said Akinwole II Omoboriowo, Chairman and CEO of Genesis Energy. “As a leading energy infrastructure investor, this collaboration is intended to strengthen our existing cutting-edge solutions, particularly Battery Energy Storage Systems, which are essential for scaling and making renewable energy more sustainable. Together, we will make a tangible impact on Africa’s energy sector, fostering economic growth and sustainability.”

Speaking on behalf of BPA Komani, Paul Andrew, Executive Chairman, noted, “This partnership with GENESIS is a crucial step toward realizing our goal of deploying $200 million in assets through the Africa Clean Energy Fund. Together, we will lead the way in scaling Battery Energy Storage Systems across the continent, providing a much-needed backbone for Africa’s renewable energy infrastructure.”

This strategic partnership follows GENESIS’s recent $10 billion Memorandum of Understanding with USAID to deploy energy infrastructure projects across Africa. Through the agreement, the two companies will focus on implementing serial Battery Energy Storage Solutions across Africa.

About GENESIS

Genesis Energy is a UK-based energy infrastructure developer, committed to delivering clean and renewable energy solutions across Africa. With a strong track record in independent power plant development, Genesis Energy is dedicated to driving sustainable, climate-positive impacts through its innovative projects.

www.genesisenergygroup.net

About KOMANI

BPA Komani Ltd is an Africa-focused clean energy company with $200 million in assets under management. Through its Africa Clean Energy Fund, KOMANI aims to attract up to $10bn investment in renewable energy projects that support Africa’s transition to a sustainable and resilient energy future.

www.komanienergies.com