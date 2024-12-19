The Federal Government, in collaboration with key stakeholders, is set to implement the “Proof of Address System Initiative” aimed at addressing insecurity across Nigeria’s 774 local government areas.

The initiative was unveiled during a Stakeholders’ meeting for the Activation and Implementation of the Local Government Proof of Address System, held in Abuja.

Senator George Akume, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), who was represented by Dr. Nnamdi Mbaeri, Permanent Secretary, General Services Office, explained that Nigeria, like many other nations, faces numerous challenges, including insecurity, social vices, economic instability, and inefficient governance.

“The Proof of Address Initiative, which will be implemented across all 774 Local Governments, is designed to provide every resident with a verifiable and secured address,” Akume said.

He emphasized that this initiative would become an integral part of administrative processes in both public and private sectors, ultimately contributing to national security, enhancing government planning, and fostering a more orderly society.

National development

Akume highlighted that the initiative reflects President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to addressing Nigeria’s core challenges and laying the foundation for a safer, more efficient, and prosperous nation.

“At this crucial time in our nation’s history, the proof of address system is indispensable in addressing these challenges. It serves as a foundation upon which various initiatives can be built to strengthen national security, streamline government operations, and foster economic growth,” he added.

The SGF emphasized that the Proof of Address System is not merely a technical exercise but a transformative initiative that will have far-reaching implications for every sector of the economy.

Akume urged Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) to adopt the use of proof of address certificates from local government areas as a requirement for establishing reliable and verifiable addresses.

He pointed out that the inability to fully and accurately identify addresses has compounded issues such as criminal activities, insecurity, and ineffective planning for development.

“In light of these challenges, the introduction of the proof of address system is not just timely but necessary for the strengthening of our national identity management infrastructure,” Akume stated.

Local governments’ role

Mr. Bello Lawal, National President of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), who was represented by Mr. Akala Samuel, also spoke at the event.

Lawal noted that the Proof of Address System is more than just an administrative tool—it marks a fundamental shift in how local governments interact with their citizens.

“The current vision of the project is to help local governments to find their place in the global social and economic development in the region. The goal is to create a solid base for social development and grow social collaboration,” Lawal said.

He further explained that the initiative would improve accountability and enhance local government’s ability to secure their communities.

Additionally, Lawal pointed out that the project aligns with the federal government’s efforts to build a comprehensive and reliable national social register, which is vital in addressing pressing social issues such as poverty, unemployment, and inequality.