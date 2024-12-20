The National Security Adviser (NSA), Malam Nuhu Ribadu, has praised the achievements of President Bola Tinubu’s administration in combating kidnapping, claiming an 80% success rate within two years.

Ribadu’s remarks were made during the inauguration of the Multi-Agency Anti-Kidnap Fusion Cell (MAAKFC) in Abuja on Thursday.

Despite the reported progress, the scale of the kidnapping crisis remains alarming.

Kidnapping: A Persistent Threat

A recent report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) revealed that Nigerians paid over N2.2 trillion in ransoms in 2024 alone.

The report titled ‘The Crime Experienced and Security Perception Survey (CESPS) 2024’, was based on surveys conducted between May 2023 and April 2024

The report further disclosed that 2.2 million individuals were kidnapped, and an astonishing 614,937 lives were lost due to violent incidents during the same period.

Ribadu acknowledged the gravity of the problem, describing kidnapping as one of the most pressing security threats facing Nigeria today. He highlighted its devastating impact on families, the economy, and national stability.

“This menace demands a robust, multi-agency approach, which the Multi-Agency Anti-Kidnap Fusion Cell embodies,” Ribadu stated.

A Multi-Agency Solution to a National Crisis

The Multi-Agency Anti-Kidnap Fusion Cell (MAAKFC) represents a collaborative effort by Nigeria’s security forces to address the complex challenge of kidnapping.

The initiative brings together intelligence, law enforcement, and operational expertise under one framework to enhance coordination and effectiveness.

According to Ribadu, this approach has already yielded significant results.

“Within a short period of time, I can say less than two years, we are getting 80 per cent successes, but we do not talk about it,” he remarked.

The NSA emphasized the importance of maintaining the momentum, calling on all stakeholders to work together to consolidate the gains made.

The Cost of Insecurity

The NBS report underscores the financial and human toll of insecurity in Nigeria.

Beyond the staggering ransom payments, the psychological trauma inflicted on victims and their families is immeasurable.

Economic activities in many regions have been paralyzed, with businesses reluctant to invest in areas perceived as unsafe.

The rising death toll also points to the increasing lethality of criminal networks, which have expanded their operations to include mass kidnappings and high-profile abductions.

Policy Implications and Future Directions

While the administration’s efforts are commendable, experts argue that a more holistic approach is necessary to address the root causes of kidnapping.

Poverty, unemployment, and lack of education remain key drivers of criminality in Nigeria.

Hope Amid Challenges

Ribadu’s comments highlight a measured optimism about the progress made against kidnapping. However, the enormity of the crisis calls for sustained efforts and innovative strategies to ensure the safety of all Nigerians.

The inauguration of the MAAKFC marks a significant step in the country’s fight against kidnapping. Whether this initiative can deliver long-term solutions remains to be seen, but it reflects the government’s commitment to restoring security and stability across the nation.