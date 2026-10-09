NLC gives FG two-week ultimatum to reduce petrol prices, renegotiate minimum wage

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has given the Federal Government two weeks to reduce petrol prices, begin minimum wage renegotiations and address other outstanding workers’ demands.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has given the Federal Government two weeks to reduce petrol prices, begin minimum wage renegotiations and address other outstanding workers’ demands.

The demands were contained in a communiqué issued after a joint meeting of the NLC’s National Executive Council (NEC) and Central Working Committee (CWC) in Abuja on October 7, 2026, and signed by its president, Joe Ajaero.

The ultimatum begins on October 9, amid concerns over rising living costs and declining workers’ purchasing power.

NLC demands lower petrol prices, wage talks

The NLC wants petrol prices reduced to the level prevailing when the current national minimum wage was signed into law in 2024. It also wants minimum wage negotiations to begin before the end of October.

The congress said high petrol prices had increased transportation, food and other essential costs, worsening pressure on workers and households.

“The joint meeting issues a two-week ultimatum to the federal government, beginning from Friday, the 9th day of October, 2026 within which it is expected to, among other things: Take measures to reduce the price of petrol across the nation to what it was at the signing of the current national minimum wage in 2024,” the communiqué stated.

The union said the current minimum wage had lost purchasing power due to naira depreciation and rising living costs, leaving workers struggling to afford basic necessities.

It also demanded agreed tax relief and wage awards to cushion workers against rising costs.

Beyond these demands, the NLC wants the government to implement outstanding agreements with public-sector and health-sector workers, including the February 5, 2026, settlement with the Joint Health Sector Unions and Assembly of Healthcare Professionals (JOHESU), and the demands of the Joint Public Sector Negotiating Council (JPSNC).

The union warned that failure to meet its demands within two weeks could trigger further action.

FG unveils 30-day petrol discount

The Federal Government has announced a 30-day petrol discount as part of efforts to cushion Nigerians against high fuel prices.

Finance Minister and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele, said the discount would apply to petrol sold by NNPC Limited, with priority given to public transporters nationwide.

The government described the measure as a margin discount rather than a return to fuel subsidy.

Oyedele also outlined plans for forward sales of crude oil to domestic refineries and a proposed N1,350 per litre ceiling on the ex-gantry or landing cost of petrol.

Other measures include removing illegal levies that increase transport and logistics costs, supporting vulnerable households and accelerating the deployment of compressed natural gas (CNG) vehicles.

The minister said returning petrol to its pre-reform price could cost more than N20 trillion annually, while an intervention of N500 per litre could cost more than N16 trillion a year.

He argued that subsidising production through discounted crude supplied to local refiners could transfer fluctuations in crude prices, freight and exchange rates to the government’s balance sheet.

Oyedele also said N15.8 trillion had been released to the Federation Account between June 2023 and December 2025 following subsidy removal, including N10.4 trillion allocated to state and local governments.

The government said it would prioritise targeted interventions, local refining, CNG deployment and tax and duty waivers rather than restore a blanket petrol subsidy.

States paying above N70,000 minimum wage

The NLC’s demand for fresh wage negotiations comes as several states have approved minimum wages above the N70,000 national benchmark signed into law by President Bola Tinubu in July 2024.

According to Nairametrics Research, Imo State had the highest reported minimum wage at N104,000 as of April 2026, followed by Ebonyi at N90,000. Lagos and Rivers were paying N85,000, while Niger, Enugu, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa and Oyo had approved N80,000.

Other states, including Ogun, Edo, Kebbi, Benue and Osun, had also approved wages above the federal benchmark, although implementation varied.

Several states remained at N70,000, while Zamfara had yet to fully implement the approved wage as of April 2026, according to the research.

The 2024 minimum wage law shortened the wage review cycle from five years to three, placing renewed focus on negotiations as workers contend with rising living costs.