The Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) has transferred 21 stolen exotic cars, valued at over N1.8 billion, to the Canadian government.

The vehicles, which include Rolls Royce, Lamborghini Huracan, Mercedes-AMG, and Range Rover models, were handed over at the Federal Operations Unit (FOU) in Lagos on Tuesday.

Comptroller General of Customs (CGC), Adewale Adeniyi, disclosed that the cars were smuggled into Nigeria using falsified documents after being stolen from Canada, the United States, and Europe, as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

“The Nigeria Customs Service in Lagos on Tuesday handed over 21 exotic cars worth over N1.8 billion to the Canadian Government,” the report read in part.

The vehicles were recovered through “Operation Hot Wheels,” a collaborative initiative between the NCS, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and the Canadian government.

Adeniyi explained that the operation was launched in response to a growing trend of transnational vehicle theft, with West Africa increasingly becoming a hub for stolen luxury cars.

“The growing incidence of stolen vehicles finding their way into our region has become a matter of serious concern, as it not only undermines our legitimate automotive market but also strains our security infrastructure.

“Recent intelligence from international law enforcement agencies further confirms that our region has become a preferred destination for internationally stolen vehicles.

“This is a trend that not only tarnishes Nigeria’s international image but also impacts our economy through substantial revenue losses and increased security spending,” he said.

Adeniyi highlighted the broader economic implications of these crimes, noting their disruptive impact on Nigeria’s automotive trade sector and the strain they place on the country’s security infrastructure.

He stressed that tackling the rising influx of stolen vehicles into Nigeria demands significant resources, such as improved border management and robust verification systems.

These measures, however, divert essential resources away from trade facilitation and initiatives aimed at fostering economic growth.

More insights

The Customs Boss explained that the syndicate behind the smuggling operation used various methods to conceal the stolen vehicles. These included false declarations and the use of legitimate cargo to disguise the cars during shipment.

He revealed that in one notable case, a 40-foot container intercepted at Onne Port was declared to contain used vehicles and auto spare parts. Upon inspection, it was found to house three undeclared 2021 Toyota Highlanders, two of which were confirmed as stolen from Canada.

He also disclosed that a Mercedes-Benz G550 and a Range Rover Sport, valued at N506.8 million, were intercepted along the Trinity Axis in Lagos. Additionally, a Mercedes-AMG GT and a Lamborghini Huracan, worth N630.8 million, were also recovered.

Providing more insights, Adeniyi noted that in Victoria Island, a Rolls Royce valued at N231.8 million and a 2019 Lamborghini priced at N239.1 million were intercepted.

Further recoveries included two Range Rovers, 2023 and 2018 models, intercepted along Lekki and the Tincan Island Command, with a combined value of N267.1 million.

Adeniyi noted that the criminal syndicates had become increasingly sophisticated, employing advanced concealment techniques to evade detection.