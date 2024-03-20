The Senate has approved the 2024 Statutory Budget for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), amounting to N1.282 trillion- an increase of N135 billion from the figure initially proposed by the Ministry of FCT.

This approval came following the review of the combined report from the Senate and House of Representatives Committees on FCT during the Tuesday plenary session.

Sen. Ibrahim Bomai, the Chairman of the senate committee on FCT presented the report, noting the initial proposal of N1.15 trillion for the FCT’s 2024 budget.

During deliberation on the report, Bomai mentioned that the committee recommended a budget of N1.28 trillion, with N140 billion allocated for personnel expenses.

He stated, “The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) administration proposed N1.147 trillion for the 2024 fiscal fiscal year. The committee recommended the sum of N1.28 trillion as the budget for the year 2024. N373 billion is for overhead cost while N768 billion is for capital projects,”

Breakdown of the budget

Overhead cost – N373 billion

Personnel cost — N140.9 billion

Capital expenditure – N768.3 billion

Personnel cost represented around 10% of the total budget for the year while the overhead cost constitutes 29.10% of the total budget.

The recurrent expenditure of the budget represented about 40% while the capital expenditure made up about 60% of the budget.

While speaking on the budget, Deputy Senate President Sen. Jibrin Barau, who led the plenary session in the absence of Senate President Godswill Akpabio, praised the committee for their swift action in passing the budget.

He noted that the FCT’s budget would contribute to transforming the capital city, aiming to rank it among the top cities globally. After a voice vote by senators on various part of the appropriation act the budget was passed.

The 2024 Appropriation act of the FCT was first presented to the senate last week Thursday for deliberation and approval.