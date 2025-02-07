Nestlé Nigeria has invested over N1.8 billion to improve the livelihoods of pastoralists in and around the Paikon Kore Grazing Reserve in the Federal Capital Territory.

Mr. Wassim Elhusseini, Managing Director of Nestlé Nigeria Plc, made the announcement on Thursday in Abuja during the unveiling of the Nestlé Dairy Demonstration Farm under the Nestlé Livestock Development Project (NLDP).

He explained that the NLDP, launched in collaboration with CBI Innovations and 2SCALE in 2019, is built on three key pillars: better milk, better feed (fodder), and resilient communities.

“The NLDP project has invested N1.858 billion and currently collects an average of 6,000 litres of fresh milk daily from 1,600 dairy households,” he said.

He added that the project aims to increase milk aggregation to 30,000 litres per day by November 2027 through improved local breeds and the adoption of best dairy farming practices.

Income boost for milk producers

He noted that milk producers participating in the programme had experienced a significant increase in their household monthly income, rising from N70,000 to N250,000 between 2021 and 2024.

According to him, this growth was driven by improved dairy practices and the development of enabling infrastructure within the community.

He added that milk collection at the Paikon Kore centre had grown from an initial 200 litres on June 1, 2021, to an average of 6,000 litres per day.

“To date, the project has aggregated over one million litres of raw milk, benefiting 3,000 milk producers who are part of the 83 successful dairy cooperatives established under the NLDP.

“This increase in productivity is a direct result of training over 2,000 pastoralists in dairy practices, vaccinating over 36,000 cattle, and constructing 19 boreholes and 28 water troughs to ensure consistent access to water.

“We are establishing a practical model for implementing best dairy practices that will further consolidate and sustain the success of the NLDP, fostering sustainable prosperity for our community of milk producers, aggregators, and farmers,”

Improved milk quality

Elhusseini stated that the initiative had significantly improved milk quality, reducing rejection rates from 12% in 2021 to 5% in 2024.

He reaffirmed the company’s goal to achieve a critical mass of 30,000 litres of milk production per day by November 2027 across the FCT and its adjoining dairy farm clusters, emphasising that this effort would greatly contribute to regional food security.

Minister’s endorsement of Nestlé’s commitment

The Minister of Livestock Development, Idi Maiha, commended Nestlé for its commitment to sustainable agricultural practices, describing the dairy farm as a key milestone in Nigeria’s journey toward food security, economic growth, and sustainable livestock development.

He highlighted the project’s benefits, including enhanced productivity through climate-smart sustainable practices, capacity-building for local farmers, and providing a reliable income source for thousands of rural families through the Paikon Kore milk collection hub.

Pledging support to address industry challenges

He also pledged the ministry’s commitment to addressing industry challenges, such as infrastructure deficits, limited access to finance, and the need for improved veterinary services.

Olusoji Apampa, Chief Executive Officer of CBI Innovations Ltd (CBIIL), called the unveiling the beginning of a transformative era in Nigeria’s dairy industry, showcasing a commitment to excellence and sustainability.

Emphasizing sustainable practices and technology

He emphasized that the dairy farm is a testament to “our dedication to sustainable milk use and quality, supported by robust herd health practices, effective livestock management, and breed improvement.”

Apampa added that the project is enhanced by technology to minimise production costs while nurturing the environment and supporting the local economy.

He revealed that the animal population on the farm had grown from 20 to 71 cattle over the past year and eight months.

Lawan Geidam, Mandate Secretary for Agriculture and Rural Development at the FCTA, noted that the project aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which aims to foster economic growth and national development.