The Senate has passed a bill for its second reading that proposes the establishment of a National Agency for Malaria Eradication, reinforcing Nigeria’s commitment to combating malaria effectively.

This followed the presentation of the general principles of the bill at Thursday’s plenary by its sponsor, Sen. Ned Nwoko (APC-Delta).

In his lead debate, Nwoko described the bill as a response to what he termed a national emergency.

According to him, malaria is not merely a public health issue but a crisis that impairs maternal health, drains economic productivity, and impedes national development.

He said malaria accounts for most maternal mortality in Nigeria, contributing to severe anemia, miscarriages, stillbirths, and infant deaths.

Nwoko added that the tragic outcomes occasioned by malaria disproportionately affect the most vulnerable citizens.

Economic impact of malaria

The senator noted that economically, malaria was responsible for the loss of millions of manpower hours every year. Although various efforts were ongoing to eradicate the disease, he said these strategies could not substitute for a structured national action.

Nwoko said the bill proposed a centralized, autonomous, and fully resourced National Agency for Malaria Eradication, stressing that its mandate would be clear and aggressive.

The agency, when established, would formulate and champion national policies and coordinate inter-agency and sectoral responses with authority.

Mandate includes vaccine research, innovation

He said the agency would also mobilize and manage resources efficiently and transparently, and support vaccine research, including genetic innovations being explored globally.

“Nigeria cannot continue to lead the world in malaria deaths; our vectors are evolving; our parasites are adapting, so must our institutional response.

“A fragmented structure cannot confront a mutating threat! We need a unified, science-driven and legislatively backed institution, with the singular mandate of ending malaria in Nigeria.”

“Mr. President, distinguished colleagues, the time has come for this nation to demonstrate the political will, urgency, and resolve that malaria eradication demands.

“Let this bill be our collective legacy, a line in the sand, marking the point where Nigeria stands up, not just to treat malaria, but to end it,” Nwoko said.

Personal efforts toward malaria eradication

Nwoko added that his foundation had mobilized resources, promoted research, and initiated high-level consultations, including hosting a strategic WHO meeting in his constituency.

“I urge you, Mr. President and my colleagues, to support the speedy passage of this bill as a critical step towards saving lives, strengthening our public health infrastructure, and securing the current future of our nation,” he said.

Lawmakers back the initiative

Contributing to the debate, Sen. Victor Umeh (LP-Anambra) commended Nwoko for sponsoring the bill, noting that malaria remains a major societal challenge and Nigerians continue to pay dearly for it.

He emphasized the need for robust measures to tackle malaria in the country.

Sen.Ede Dafinone (APC-Delta), in his own contribution, noted that malaria had an incredible impact on the economy and the citizens, saying that young people were the most vulnerable.

According to him, the bill focuses on reducing the impacts of malaria on the people.

Deputy President of Senate, Barau Jibrin (APC-Kano), who presided over the plenary at that moment, referred the bill to the Committee on Health for further legislative inputs, directing it to report back in four weeks.