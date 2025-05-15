The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) have agreed to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to fight fraud and other corrupt practices in pension administration in Nigeria.

The announcement was made on Thursday at the ICPC headquarters in Abuja during a courtesy visit by PTAD’s Executive Secretary, Ms. Tolulope Abiodun Odunaiya, to the ICPC Chairman, Dr. Musa Adamu Aliyu, SAN.

The plight of Nigerian pensioners, many of whom have spent decades serving the country, remains one of the nation’s most painful realities.

Countless retirees, now in their twilight years, are forced to fight for the entitlements owed to them, often met with walls of bureaucracy and corruption.

Dr. Aliyu noted that the challenges pensioners face and the welfare of retirees are deeply personal to him.

“I want to thank the Executive Secretary and her team for this important visit. The issue of pensions is very close to my heart, particularly because of the hardship our senior citizens endure just to receive their entitlements,” he said.

He also stressed the urgent need for joint action between both agencies to fight fraud in the system.

“There is a clear need for this MoU to enable both organisations to jointly combat fraudulent activities and ensure a more efficient pension administration.”

Corruption beyond PTAD

While Dr. Aliyu acknowledged PTAD’s role in managing pensions under the Defined Benefit Scheme (DBS), he pointed out that the problem of corruption extends far beyond PTAD itself.

He noted that other pension schemes, including the Contributory Pension Scheme, are also plagued by manipulation and mismanagement.

To bridge the service gap for retirees across the country, the ICPC Chairman urged PTAD to expand its operational footprint:

He called on PTAD to establish offices in all states of the federation, to bring services closer to pensioners, and to ensure the smooth implementation of the MoU.

Prolonged investigations and delays in prosecution

PTAD Executive Secretary, Ms. Odunaiya, expressed her gratitude to ICPC for its readiness to work together, acknowledging the critical role the Commission plays in pension reform.

“Our efforts have significantly reduced the hardship faced by pensioners. However, we are increasingly challenged by fraudsters who target vulnerable retirees.

We also face setbacks such as prolonged investigations and delays in prosecution, which hamper our ability to deter pension-related crimes effectively,” Odunaiya said.

Odunaiya also shared PTAD’s reform journey over the past 12 years, She noted that during this, pension processes have been modernized, including verification, benefit computation, payment, and complaint resolution.

Both institutions agreed that the proposed MoU will form a solid framework for enhanced cooperation, allowing for real-time information sharing, coordinated investigations, and stronger deterrence against pension fraud.