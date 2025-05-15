The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has secured the conviction of 10 Thai sailors and their vessel, MV Chayanee Naree, over the smuggling of 32.9 kilograms of cocaine into Nigeria through the Apapa seaport in Lagos.

Delivering judgment at the Federal High Court in Lagos, Justice Daniel Osiagor imposed a total fine of $4.36 million on the vessel and its crew.

The illicit drug was smuggled from Brazil into Nigeria through the Apapa seaport in Lagos.

According to a statement issued on Thursday in Abuja by the Director of Media and Advocacy at the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Femi Babafemi, the conviction followed over three years of diligent prosecution by the agency.

Arrest and initial charges

He said the convicted sailors, all nationals of Thailand, were first arraigned before the court in February 2022, alongside nine Nigerian suspects, by the NDLEA on charges bordering on conspiracy and the unlawful transportation of an illicit drug consignment from Brazil to Nigeria.

He named the Thai nationals as Krilerk Tanakhan, Boonlert Hansoongnern, Jakkarin Booncharoen, Thammarong Put-tlek, Worrapat Paopinta, Marut Kantaprom, Werapat Somboonying, Urkit Amsri, Panudet Jaisuk, and Amrat Thawom.

He also said that the vessel, the convicted sailors, and the nine Nigerians were arrested on October 13, 2021, at the Apapa port in Lagos.

Arrest of Nigerian suspects

Babafemi named the Nigerian suspects as Samuel Messiah, Ishaya Maisamari, Ilesanmi Ayo Abbey, Osabeye Stephen, Gbenga Ogunfadeke, Kayode Buletiri, Rilwan Omotosho Liasu, Saidi Sule Alani, and Jamiu Adewale Yusuf.

“They were all subsequently charged in court over the illegal acts.

“This, in which NDLEA prosecutors argued contravened sections 11(a), 11 (b), and 14 (b) of the NDLEA Act Cap N30 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, and punishable under the same Act.

“The convicted sailors had initially made a no-case submission, which was dismissed following submissions by the prosecution that a prima facie case had been established against the vessel and its crew members.

“As a result, the trial judge ordered the convicted Thai sailors and others to open their defence on the charges against them,” he said.

Plea bargain and sentencing

Following the court ruling, Babafemi said that the convicted sailors opted for a plea bargain agreement with the NDLEA, and as a result, Justice Osiagor delivered his ruling at the resumed hearing of the matter on Thursday, May 15, 2025.

“Among other penalties, the judge convicted the Vessel MV Chayanee Naree for unlawful transportation of 32.9kg of cocaine into Nigeria and ordered it to pay a fine of $4 million or its Naira equivalent.

“The 2nd – 11th defendants were convicted under section 25 of the NDLEA Act for permitting the use of the vessel for the unlawful transportation of 32.9kg of cocaine.

“The 2nd, 3rd, and 4th defendants were ordered to pay N100,000.00 each as punishment for the offence and in addition restitution in the sum of $50,000 USD each or its equivalent in Naira to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

“The 5th – 11th defendants are to pay N100,000.00 each and restitution in the sum of $30,000.00, bringing the total amount payable to $4,360,000.00.

“Justice Osiagor thereafter adjourned the trial of the nine Nigerian suspects to June 25,” he said.

Babafemi said that the prosecution was led by the Agency’s Director of Prosecution and Legal Services, DCGN Theresa Asuquo, supported by A. Adebayo and Paul Awogbuyi.

He added that the defence team was led by the trio of Messrs Babajide Koku, Femi Atoyebi, and Tunde Adejuyigbe, all Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SAN).

NDLEA chairman’s reaction

In his reaction, the NDLEA Chairman, retired Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa said the court ruling was a strong message to the international drug cartel and their local collaborators.

This, he said, would make them know that Nigeria would never be a safe hub for illicit drug trafficking.

Marwa commended the NDLEA prosecution team and officers of the Apapa Strategic Command involved in the arrest, seizure, and investigation of the shipment for their diligence and resilience in following the case to a logical conclusion.

The NDLEA boss charged them not to relent in pursuing the other part of the case still pending.