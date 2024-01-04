Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), disclosed that the Ministry of Finance has provided N50 billion of the N100 billion of the supplementary budget to finance the continuation of capital projects within the FCT.

The minister stated that the sum constitutes 50% of the N100 billion 2023 supplementary budget for FCT, as approved by the National Assembly.

Wike declared the announcement following a tour of several ongoing projects in the FCT in Abuja on Thursday.

The minister added that he has directed the Permanent Secretary to make immediate payments to the contractors responsible for projects in the FCT.

“I am happy to announce to you that the Ministry of Finance has released 50 percent of the national supplementary budget.

“That in a way, has given us that hope that the contractors will be paid anytime from now.

“We have also gotten assent to the FCT Statutory Budget, which again, has given us hope that no project will be left uncompleted as promised.

“As you can see, these are quality projects, which we are very satisfied with.

“We believe that the arrangements made by the contractors will enable us to commission the projects to celebrate Mr President’s one year in office,” he said.

Furthermore, he lauded the Abuja residents for their support, assuring them that every promise made would be honored without exception.

He expressed confidence that the projects would be delivered on schedule, saying

“We are quite hopeful; we are quite convinced that they would keep to the time scheduled as agreed.”

Wike examined the Outer Southern Expressway, extending from A.A. Rano through Deeper Life Junction, SARS, and Apo roundabout to Wasa District.

Additionally, he inspected the Northern N-20 Expressway in Jahi District, currently under construction by Gilmor Construction firm, and the ongoing construction of the Vice President’s residence by Julius Berger.

“As you can see a lot of infrastructural work has happened; earthwork around the fence line has been done, sewage and other trenches have been done.

“All the procurement processes have commenced already and from the preparation point of view we are in a good position to turn all our plans and procurement activities into action,” he added.