The Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS) is preparing to unveil its e-ticketing and central booking scheme aimed at transforming traffic management for motorists in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

DRTS Director, Mr. Abdulateef Bello, shared these insights during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Mr. Bello emphasized that the implementation of this technological system is designed to significantly reduce if not entirely eliminate, physical interactions between DRTS operatives and motorists on the roads.

He stated, “The question of whether the vehicle inspection officers will be fighting with the motoring public will soon be a thing of the past as we are working very hard towards achieving this.”

DRTS stated it has engaged several service providers specializing in electronic traffic management and penalty systems. “Some of these companies were engaged on a Proof of Concept basis by first installing their devices at strategic positions in the FCT before demonstrating the capacity of interpreting infractions vis-a-vis penalty administration,” Bello explained.

Steps toward implementation

The DRTS is currently navigating a regulatory framework that includes obtaining approval from the Abuja Investment Company and the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) before proceeding to formal procurement. Bello noted, “We have to allow the regulatory process to be followed, but all things being equal, some of these things should be operational by the first quarter of next year.”

The electronic enforcement system aims to effectively tackle vehicle offenses and improve safety on the roads within the FCT.

“The moment you commit an infraction, our men on the road will just issue you a ticket, and you get alerts on your phone as long as that vehicle is registered in FCT,” he said.

This system will allow motorists to continue their journey while receiving an alert detailing the infraction and corresponding fine.

Training e-ticketing personnel

In light of recent challenges, including a court ruling restricting DRTS operatives from impounding defaulting vehicles, the agency is also focused on training its personnel for the e-ticketing scheme. Bello stated, “Our personnel in operation are at the moment undergoing training on the e-ticketing scheme while the few on the road are doing their best to coordinate traffic.”

He reiterated the continued use of the Abuja Inspector App, which enables DRTS personnel to ensure compliance with traffic regulations.

He urged motorists to comply with traffic regulations, emphasizing the importance of registering and renewing vehicle documents and updating driver’s licenses. “The DRTS is working very hard to transform its modus operandi to ensure we provide efficient services that befit the status of the FCT,” he noted.

Bello highlighted plans to transition to a paperless motor vehicle administration, which is expected to be included in next year’s budget. “We are equally working very hard to upgrade to a paperless motor vehicle administration,” he said.