The Lagos State Government has clarified that a recent Federal High Court ruling in Abuja, which limits the powers of the Directorate of Vehicle Inspection Services (VIO) to stop, impound, or fine vehicles, does not apply in Lagos.

The state emphasized that the court’s decision is restricted to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

This clarification was made in a statement by Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Mr. Oluwaseun Osiyemi, on Tuesday.

The statement explained that the judgment by Hon. Justice Evelyn Maha in the fundamental rights enforcement suit (FHC/ABJ/CS/1695/2023) stemmed from the absence of legal authority for VIO in Abuja.

In contrast, Lagos operates under the Transport Sector Reform Law (TSRL) of 2018, which grants the VIO in Lagos the legal authority to conduct inspections, issue fines, and enforce traffic regulations.

“Following the Federal High Court judgment in Abuja barring the Directorate of Vehicle Inspection Services (otherwise known as VIO) from further stopping vehicles on the road, impounding or confiscating vehicles, and imposing fines on motorists and whether the VIO in Lagos State or that of other States would be affected by the decision;

“It is important to note and be informed that a Court has limits of its territorial jurisdiction, and in this case, the judgment is restricted to Abuja.

“It is also important to know the rationale of the judgment of Hon. Justice Evelyn Maha in the fundamental rights enforcement suit: FHC/ABJ/CS/1695/2023. The rationale is that there is no law which empowers the VIO in Abuja to stop, impound seize, or impose fines on motorists, whereas in Lagos State, there is the Transport Sector Reform Law of Lagos State (TSRL-2018) which dictates; Part II, Section 11-22 of the law to the establishment, duties and power of VIO in the State, with the penalties or fines that can be imposed for traffic violations as contained in schedule of the law (violations-1-52),”

The statement reassured Lagos motorists that the VIO’s role remains unchanged and urged compliance with traffic regulations under the TSRL. The government emphasized its commitment to road safety, advising drivers to respect VIO authority and adhere to laws to avoid penalties, reinforcing its zero-tolerance stance on infractions for a safer road environment.

What you should know

The Federal High Court in Abuja, on Thursday, October 3, barred the Abuja Directorate of Road Traffic Services, known as the Vehicle Inspection Office (VIO), from stopping, impounding, or fining vehicles.

Justice Evelyn Maha ruled that no law authorizes the Abuja VIO to perform these actions, deeming them wrongful, oppressive, and unlawful. She stated that such practices violate motorists’ rights, including freedom of movement, presumption of innocence, and property rights.

The judge issued a perpetual injunction preventing the VIO from engaging in these activities without proper legal authority, warning that any future attempts would breach motorists’ fundamental rights.