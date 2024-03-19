The 2025 Mandela Rhodes Foundation (MRF) Postgraduate Scholarships is currently accepting applications for a fully-funded one-year Honors degree or a two-year Master’s degree in any course of study at an accredited university in South Africa.

The goal of the Mandela Rhodes Foundation (MRF) is to perpetuate the legacy of Nelson Mandela by providing future African leaders with the skills to transform the continent into one in which everyone has an equal chance to prosper.

Along with financial support, the scholarship will also offer a leadership program that will develop and connect young African changemakers who share similar values.

Nairametrics learnt that the Mandela Rhodes Scholarship will cover tuition and registration fees, research and conferencing grants, study materials, and medical care, lodging and food, personal allowance, and economy class airfare to and from the scholar’s home country to the South African university at the start and finish of the degree program.

Requirements

The scholarship will involve attending a series of week-long residential workshops as part of the program delivery throughout the scholars stay in residence.

Applicants must meet the following requirements before being selected:

Be a citizen of an African country.

Between the ages of 19 and 29

Should have an undergraduate degree with excellent academic results (above 70% or upper-second class Honours) by 1 Jan 2025

Application timeline

The applications timeline runs from March to November of each year, for the following year’s intake. Applications close by 21 April 2024 online.

March : Applications open on Thursday, 14 March 2024. Candidates can add recommenders on the platform and upload their documentation and working on their personal essays.

: Applications open on Thursday, 14 March 2024. Candidates can add recommenders on the platform and upload their documentation and working on their personal essays. April: Applications close by the end of Sunday, 21 April 2024

Applications close by the end of Sunday, 21 April 2024 June: Applicants will be notified by the end of June whether or not they are through to Round Two.

Applicants will be notified by the end of June whether or not they are through to Round Two. July: Applicants will be notified by the end of July whether or not they are through to Round Three.

Applicants will be notified by the end of July whether or not they are through to Round Three. August: Applicants will be notified by the end of August if they are invited for an interview in the Final Round, or if they have been unsuccessful.

Applicants will be notified by the end of August if they are invited for an interview in the Final Round, or if they have been unsuccessful. October: Interviews will be conducted in South Africa in October. Those in the final round and those who are based outside South Africa, will be flown in for an in-person interview with the selection committee. And will be notified by the end of October if selected as a Mandela Rhodes Scholar.

Interviews will be conducted in South Africa in October. Those in the final round and those who are based outside South Africa, will be flown in for an in-person interview with the selection committee. And will be notified by the end of October if selected as a Mandela Rhodes Scholar. October-December: Selected Mandela Rhodes Scholars are to endeavor to secure acceptance at their university of choice, and their study visa for travel to South Africa in January

Applications should be made here before the 21 April 2024 deadline.