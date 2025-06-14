South Africa will revolutionise its immigration process by launching a fully digital Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) system in September 2025 for short-term tourists from visa-required countries.

This cutting-edge, AI-powered platform promises faster approvals, reduced border queues, enhanced fraud prevention, and a seamless visa experience via mobile devices, significantly streamlining administrative processes.

Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber recently showcased a live, smartphone-ready version of the Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) system to President Ramaphosa, following its initial introduction during the President’s State of the Nation Address (SONA) in February 2024.

Schreiber explained that the AI-driven ETA will simplify visa applications, reduce airport delays, and enhance fraud prevention.

He confirmed that the system is fully operational and set to launch at key international airports by September 2025.

“This is a real ETA visa, stored in my real smartphone wallet. It was issued online within seconds,” said Minister Schreiber on June 12, 2025.

Who Will Need the ETA?

Travellers from visa-required countries will need the new Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) for short stays in South Africa (under 90 days).

While the official list of eligible countries is yet to be confirmed by the Department of Home Affairs, the ETA is expected to replace the current e-Visa system for the same set of countries.

These likely include Asia: India, China, Pakistan, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, Iran.

Africa: Nigeria, Egypt, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Tunisia, Cameroon

South America: Colombia, Ecuador, Peru

Eastern Europe: Russia, Ukraine

These countries currently qualify for South Africa’s e-Visa and are expected to transition to the new ETA system once it goes live.

South Africa’s current e-Visa portal remains operational and continues to serve tourists from over 30 countries.

However, the government has yet to clarify whether the upcoming ETA system will fully replace or be integrated with the existing platform.

Instant visa approvals via smartphone

One of the key advantages of the new ETA system is its mobile-friendly, instant processing capability.

According to Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber, tourist visa applications can be submitted and approved within seconds via smartphone, eliminating the need for paperwork, in-person appointments, or long queues at border posts.

Travellers are advised to monitor updates from the Department of Home Affairs to stay informed and avoid confusion as the transition unfolds.

The South African government plans to expand the Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) system beyond tourist visas to include all visa categories, such as work, study, and residency permits, in the near future.

The Department of Home Affairs envisions a fully digital immigration process in the coming years.

“Over time, we will expand the ETA so that every visa application is processed only through this AI-based system to eliminate fraud and inefficiency forever,” said Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber.

What Travellers should watch for

Designed for digital-savvy travellers, the ETA system offers speed, security, and convenience. As the country gears up for its September 2025 launch, travellers from visa-required nations should closely monitor updates, particularly regarding:

How the ETA will interact with the current e-Visa system

Whether the application portal will change

The final list of eligible countries