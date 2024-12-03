The Nigerian government has sought South Africa’s endorsement to attain full membership in the G20, BRICS, and the BRICS New Development Bank (NDB).

The requests were made by Amb. Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, Nigeria’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, during the closing remarks of the 11th Nigeria-South Africa Bi-National Commission (BNC) held in Cape Town, South Africa.

South Africa officially assumed the presidency of the Group of 20 (G20) on December 1, a platform comprising the world’s largest economies.

South Africa is also a key member of the expanded BRICS bloc, which includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, and the UAE. BRICS nations currently account for approximately 37% of global GDP and are recognized as a significant engine of global economic growth.

Nigeria’s Strategic Goals

During her remarks, Odumegwu-Ojukwu emphasized Nigeria’s interest in assuming leadership roles in thematic discussions under South Africa’s G20 presidency.

She also reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to advancing peace and stability in the African region, particularly in Sudan.

“We are strongly committed to seeking a resolution of the crisis in Sudan. In this guise, we seek South Africa’s support to accelerate the peace process and ensure that conflicts within our region are de-escalated,” she said.

She added that President Bola Tinubu, a member of the African Union’s ad-hoc mediation committee on Sudan, has prioritized resolving the crisis to foster regional peace and stability.

The minister praised officials from both nations for their collaborative efforts in drafting a communiqué that reflects the outcomes of the ministerial session.

This draft document, alongside agreed minutes, will be presented to Presidents Bola Tinubu and Cyril Ramaphosa during the presidential session of the BNC.

South Africa’s response

Dr. Roland Lamola, South Africa’s Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, acknowledged Nigeria’s requests and committed to amplifying Africa’s voice during South Africa’s G20 presidency.

“We will count on Nigeria’s wise counsel as we assume this major responsibility,” Lamola stated.

Lamola also reiterated the mutual commitment of both nations to strengthen bilateral relations, highlighting their shared responsibility to improve the quality of life for their citizens.

“Our people expect South Africa and Nigeria, given our common roots, to work more closely together to improve their conditions and prospects,” he added.

What you should know

In October this year, Nigeria joined BRICS as a partner country, alongside 12 other nations, further strengthening its economic ties with the intergovernmental bloc.

This announcement was made at the 2024 BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia, held from October 22 to 24, 2024.

The 12 other countries that joined as partner nations include Algeria, Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Thailand, Turkey, Uganda, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam.

These countries, including Nigeria, were added as partner countries and not full members.