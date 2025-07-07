Air travellers departing from African countries continued to face some of the highest charges globally in 2024, with a growing number of levies embedded in international ticket prices.

Passengers paid an average of $68 in taxes, charges, and fees per international departure, compared to $66 in 2022, according to the 2024 Taxes and Charges Study Review by the African Airlines Association (AFRAA).

These charges include multiple levies averaging 3.5 per ticket, ranging from government-imposed taxes to cost-recovery fees applied by airports and navigation service providers. While some are aimed at raising national revenue, others are tied directly to services offered during air travel.

Regionally, West Africa recorded the highest average charges at $109.5, up from $96.5 in 2022, followed by Central Africa with $106.6, reflecting a $10 increase over the same period.

The data, collected by IATA ACIC in September 2024, highlights the growing fiscal burden on African air passengers, despite international frameworks such as ICAO’s Chicago Convention (1944), which recommends limiting aviation taxation and ensuring transparency in charge structures.

This article highlights the top 10 African countries with the highest international air ticket charges in 2024, using comparative trends from AFRAA’s previous report released in 2022.

Chad ranked 10th in 2024 with international air ticket charges of $105.7, down from $129.3 in 2022 when it placed 4th. This 18.23% reduction marks the steepest decline among the countries listed. The country is situated in Central Africa and operates a single international gateway, N’Djamena International Airport, which handles all outbound international flights. Despite limited air traffic compared to regional peers, Chad has historically featured among the most expensive countries for international departures, although recent trends suggest a downward adjustment in its fee structure.