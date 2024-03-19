“We do not imitate, we create;” In the words of the newly appointed Chief Operating Officer of Wiseki Technologies, Sanmi Abiodun, the company is dedicated to fostering innovation and problem-solving through the development of sustainable technological solutions.

Rather than following the herd, Wiseki Technologies seeks to develop unique and effective solutions that address challenges faced by businesses.

In a strategic move to solidify its commitment to leadership excellence and operational innovation, Wiseki Technologies, a company dedicated to developing sustainable technological solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Sanmi Abiodun as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Wiseki Technologies, renowned for its cutting-edge solutions and groundbreaking technologies, is proud to elevate one of its own, Sanmi Abiodun, to the position of COO, effective immediately.

Sanmi has served as the company’s Human Resources Manager for the past two years, and his proven track record of cultivating an environment of excellence and spearheading initiatives that have significantly enhanced employee engagement and corporate operations has prepared him to lead Wiseki Technologies and its subsidiaries—ShopnigMall, PlugNg, Shades of Sam, MyNigHome, SekiApp, and SekiDev—into the next phase of growth and success.

The CEO of Wiseki Technologies, Sam Aiyesoro, has praised Sanmi Abiodun’s remarkable journey with the company and his exemplary leadership. He believes that Sanmi’s unique perspective, gained from years of managing the company’s most valuable asset—its people—will be invaluable as Wiseki continues to innovate and expand its global footprint.

During his tenure as HR Manager, Sanmi Abiodun implemented groundbreaking policies that attracted top-tier talent and fostered an environment where innovation thrives. His approach to human resources was always forward-thinking, seamlessly blending empathy with strategic acumen.

Sanmi Abiodun expressed his deep honour in assuming the role of COO at Wiseki Technologies. He reaffirmed his commitment to implementing new and existing business strategies and ensuring operational excellence by optimizing the company’s operational capabilities.

Sanmi sees his new responsibilities as both external—growing the company’s market share and operational excellence—and internal—sustaining employee motivation.

As COO, Sanmi Abiodun will oversee the company’s day-to-day administrative and operational functions, ensuring that Wiseki Technologies and its subsidiaries remain at the forefront of the industry. His appointment is a proof that Wiseki believes in nurturing talent from within and recognizing the potential of its team members to ascend to greater heights.

Wiseki Technologies extends a warm invitation to its partners, clients, and the tech community to join in welcoming Sanmi Abiodun to his new role.

Together, Wiseki looks forward to a future where technology continues to enhance lives and drive progress.