The NGX started the week on a bearish note as the All-Share Index declined by 0.4%, losing 421.91 points to close at 104,663.34 points.

Consequently, shareholders cumulatively lost N239 billion as the market capitalization dropped to N59.177 trillion from last Friday’s N59.416 trillion.

Major market movers include MTN Nigeria whose share price declined by 7.58%, FBN Holdings which gained 8.92%, and UBA which gained 4.73%.

Despite the bearish performance in the market today, the market breadth was positive as there were 27 gainers as against 19 losers.

In terms of trading volume, there was a 32% increase to 287.445 million units of shares, while there was a 116% appreciation in the market turnover to N10.8 billion.

Market Indices

NGX All-Share Index: 104,663.34 points

% Day Change: +0.40%

Day’s Lowest: 104,294.09 points

Day’s Highest: 105,187.74 points

% YTD: +39.97%

Market Cap: N59.18 trillion

Volume Traded: 287.445 million units

Value Traded: N10.8 billion

Top Gainers

ABCTRANS: +9.86% to close N0.78

NEM: +9.77% to close at N7.30

LIVESTOCK: +9.68% to close at N1.70

NGXGROUP: +9.55% to close at N24.10

THOMASWY: +9.34% to close at N1.99

SOVRENINS: +9.30% to close at N0.47

Top Losers

MCNICHOLS: -9.30% to close at N1.17

DAARCOMM: -8.97% to close at N0.71

UPDC: -7.89% to close at N1.40

MTNN: -7.58% to close at N247.50

AFRIPRUD: -5.96% to close at N7.10

REGALINS: -5.13% to close at N0.37

Top Traded Stocks

In terms of volume, UBA (+4.73%) led with 46.23 million units, followed by GTCO (-3.72%) with 35.35 million units, TRANSCORP (-2.26%) with 21.51 million units, ZENITHBANK (-1.76%) with 21.49 million units, and FBNH (+8.92%) with 17.92 million units.

Concerning turnover, TRANSPOWER (+0.79%) recorded the highest turnover with N3.63 billion, followed by GTCO (-3.72%) with N1.65 billion, UBA (+4.73%) with N1.19 billion, ZENITHBANK (-1.76%) with N834.06 million, and FBNH (+8.92%) with N698.14 million.

SWOOT and FUGAZ Update

For stocks worth over one trillion, trading sentiment was mixed, as TRANSPOWER (+0.79%) and FBNH (+8.92%) recorded price gains, while ZENITHBANK (-1.76%), GTCO (-3.72%), and MTNN (-7.58%) recorded price declines.

Other members of the category, AIRTELAFRI, BUAFOODS, BUACEMENT, GEREGU, SEPLAT, DANGCEM, and TRANSCOHOT recorded no price changes.

For tier-1 banks, trading sentiment was also mixed, as UBA (+4.73%) recorded a price gain, while ACCESSCORP recorded no price change.