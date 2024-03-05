The Nigerian Union of Allied Health Professionals (NUAHP) in Oyo State Hospitals Management Board commenced a seven-day warning strike on Monday to address longstanding issues and press for their demands.

Mr. Olanrewaju Ajani, the Unit Chairman of the union, explained that the strike followed the expiration of an ultimatum issued to the state government on February 23.

Ajani emphasized that the union’s demands had been pending for an extended period without receiving the anticipated attention from the state government.

The ultimatum, effective from February 26 to March 4, paved the way for the current warning strike.

The 7-day warning strike

The union leader highlighted the use of Section 41 of the Trade Disputes Act, Cap. T8, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, as the legal basis for the seven-day ultimatum.

Despite numerous meetings and negotiations with management teams of Oyo State Hospitals’ Management Board, Ministry of Health, Office of the Head of Service, and other relevant offices, the union claims a lack of fruitful responses.

Key demands from the NUAHP include the implementation of the new national hazard allowance for health professionals, teaching allowance for NUAHP members involved in training interns and students, and an adjustment of the CONHESS table for members.

They also seek the release of promotion letters for qualified members, the restoration of call duty allowance for dental therapists, and the recruitment of more health workers to replace retirees and those who left the service.

Ajani stressed that the union would not tolerate the sidelining of its members in the health sector and urged Governor Seyi Makinde to urgently address the grievances.

He warned that if there is no feasible outcome after the seven-day warning strike, the union would declare an indefinite strike.

In such a scenario, members across general, state, and specialist/teaching hospitals in the state would withdraw their services, impacting clinical postings, research, and other hospital activities.

The union leader called on Heads of Departments (HODs) to collaborate with hospital management to ensure the safety and security of their respective departments during the strike period.