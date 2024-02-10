The Lagos State Government has warned that motorists found driving without proper number plates or utilizing covered ones would be fined or have their vehicles impounded.

The government which stated that this is part of a determined effort to enhance security and enforce traffic regulation, noted that such act is deemed to be a violation of sections 15 and 16 of the State’s Transport Reform Law, (TSRL 2018).

The strict warning was issued by the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Mr. Oluwaseun Osiyemi issued the warning on Friday, February 8, 2024.

Osiyemi stressed that such actions not only breach traffic laws but also pose a significant threat to public safety and security.

What the Transportation Commissioner is saying

Osiyemi highlighted that driving without visible number plates hampers law enforcement efforts and complicates the identification of vehicles involved in criminal activities.

He underscored the necessity of all prominently displayed valid, unobstructed number plates in adherence to TSRL 2018, warning that non-compliance would incur strict penalties, including fines and potential vehicle impoundment.

Quoting section 16 of the TSRL 2018, the Transportation Commissioner reiterated that,

“A person, who drives a vehicle that is not registered, or does not have affixed identification mark in the prescribed manner, commits an offence”.

While urging voluntary compliance, the Commissioner reminded Motorists to adhere to the State’s traffic rules and regulations, assuring the public that the State Government remains unwavering in its commitment to creating a safe and secure environment for all road users.

What you should know

Recall that the Lagos State Government had earlier in August 2023 warned motorists against the use of defective vehicle registration number plates on Lagos roads and those without any number fixed on their vehicles to desist from the unlawful act, saying it is against Sections 15 and 16 of the State’s Transport Reform Law 2018.

Explaining the anomaly of wrongful use of the number plate which has become rampant, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation, Engr. Abdulhafiz Toriola noted that covering number plates without authorisation, use of faded number plates, use of damaged number plates, misuse of the number plate and non-use of the number plate, all violate the law, especially with the present security challenges facing the nation.

Quoting Section 16 of the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law, (TSRL) 2018, the Permanent Secretary reiterated that, ‘A person, who drives a vehicle that is not registered, or does not have affixed identification mark in the prescribed manner, commits an offence’.