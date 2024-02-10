The Phase 1 construction of the nationwide Renewed Hope Cities and Estates program is projected to create over 1 million construction jobs.

Arc. Musa Dangiwa, the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, made this announcement during his speech at the official launch of the Renewed Hope Cities and Estates Programme and the groundbreaking ceremony for the 3,112 housing-unit Renewed Hope City in Karsana, Abuja, on Thursday.

According to the minister, Phase 1 of the Renewed Hope Cities and Housing program, which involves the construction and development of 50,000 housing units across the country, will create 1,250,000 direct and indirect construction jobs.

“The construction and development of these new areas will generate employment opportunities, stimulate local businesses, and attract investments. The 50,000 units that we plan to deliver under phase 1 will create 1,250,000 direct and indirect construction jobs,” Dangiwa stated.

The minister also noted that the construction of the housing units will stimulate a value chain effect, including the purchase and supply of building materials and the establishment of businesses around the construction sites.

Other potential benefits

In addition to the primary goal of offering affordable housing to Nigerians of all income levels, Arc. Dangiwa highlighted numerous potential benefits of the Renewed Hope Cities and Estates program. These include:

The Renewed Hope Cities and Estates program aims to deliberately plan and design urban spaces that are not only beautiful additions to our landscape but also efficient and sustainable.

The minister also noted that the nationwide housing projects will contribute to easing the strain on current cities and enhancing the overall quality of life for residents.

Dangiwa also stated that the Renewed Hope Cities and Estates program will be crafted to compete internationally, drawing interest from both local and foreign investors.