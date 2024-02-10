The Lagos State Ministry of Health has issued a health advisory, prioritizing the well-being of residents during the Super Eagles’ quest for victory as anticipation builds for the AFCON final.

The ministry emphasizes the importance of prioritizing health and well-being while enjoying the much-anticipated football spectacle supporting the Nigerian football team.

The advisory

The advisory contains essential health tips for all citizens.

Residents are encouraged to understand their physical limitations and consult healthcare professionals if they have underlying health conditions before engaging in potentially strenuous activities.

Avoid crowded, poorly ventilated environments.

Maintain good hydration, limit alcohol consumption, and ensure a balanced diet to sustain energy during extended periods of football excitement.

Citizens are advised to combat stiffness and promote circulation by standing up, stretching, and moving periodically. This practice also helps maintain alertness and prevents fatigue.

Sit comfortably with proper back support to reduce muscle and spine strain, ensuring a more enjoyable viewing experience.

Manage stress and emotions during intense moments with relaxation techniques like deep breathing or mindfulness.

Lagos residents are to familiarise themselves with medical facilities and emergency exits at the venue. In case of a medical emergency, contact the Lagos Emergency Medical Team, LASAMBUS, at 767 or the toll-free line 112.

The ministry urges viewing centres to have adequate medical facilities and trained personnel present during matches to respond swiftly to emergencies, enhancing overall safety.

Prof. Akin Abayomi, Honourable Commissioner for Health, signed off on this advisory, emphasizing the importance of seeking prompt medical attention for any unusual symptoms or discomfort.

What you should know

This advisory comes after some Nigerians, especially those with underlying conditions have developed health complications and even died while watching the semi-final tournament between Nigeria and South Africa.

Nairametrics reported that former Delta state House of Representatives member, Cairo Ojougboh, died while watching the semi-final between Nigeria and South Africa.