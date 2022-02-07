On Sunday, the Senegalese national team triumphed over Egypt in the Total Energies Africa Cup of Nations final.

Senegal won 4-2 on penalties after a goalless draw throughout 120 minutes with Liverpool forward, Sadio Mane netting the decisive kick.

The win marks their first-ever Africa Cup of Nations title following their final 1-0 loss against Algeria in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations and also brings the Total Energies Africa Cup of Nations to an end.

How much prize money will the AFCON 2021 winners get?

Last year, during the draw for the Africa Cup of Nations, the president of the Confederation of African Football announced its desire to increase the Africa Cup of Nations prize money up from $4.5million given to Algeria following their Africa Cup of Nations 2019 win.

The prize pot for the 2021 Total Energies Africa Cup of Nations has been increased by the Confederation of African Football from the previous $4.5million to $5million.

The Senegalese team is set to be rewarded with $5million as they emerged victorious against Egypt in the 2021 Total Energies Africa Cup of Nations.

The winners will now receive $5 million (£3.7million), up from $4.5million (£3.3million), while the runners-up get $2.75million (£2million).

Each of the losing semi-finalists will be rewarded with $2.2million (£1.6million) and those that crashed out in the quarter-finals will receive $1.8m (£1.3million).

The prizes will be distributed as follows;

Winner: Senegal

Prize money: $5million

Runners-up: Egypt

Prize money: $2.75million

Semi Finalists: Burkina Faso and Cameroon

Prize money: $2.2million each

Quarter Finalists: Gambia, Tunisia, Morocco and Equatorial Guinea

Prize money: $1.8million