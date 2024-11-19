The International Finance Corporation (IFC) is offering a 6-month internship opportunity in its Infrastructure Africa team, with placements available in Dakar, Senegal, and Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

This internship aims to provide postgraduate students with hands-on experience in infrastructure projects across Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA), focusing on sectors such as power, transport, telecommunications, water, and waste.

This internship offers participants the chance to engage in financial analysis, project development, and business development activities within a global financial institution.

IFC’s mission is to promote sustainable private sector investments that help reduce poverty and improve livelihoods, making this program an excellent platform for young professionals interested in these goals.

Key responsibilities of the internship

Interns will work alongside investment staff on various infrastructure projects. Their responsibilities include conducting financial analyses, updating financial models, and preparing reports on market and industry trends. Additionally, interns will draft project-related documents, create presentations for internal and external audiences, and assist with KYC (Know-Your-Client) reports for potential clients.

Participants will also engage in broader portfolio management activities, including sector studies, trend analyses, and case studies. A significant part of the role involves supporting the execution and monitoring of infrastructure investments and providing insight into the development of critical projects that impact communities across the region.

Selection criteria for candidates

To be eligible for the internship, candidates must be enrolled in postgraduate studies and have completed a bachelor’s degree.

The ideal candidate will have strong analytical skills, including proficiency in Excel, Word, and PowerPoint, and an interest in finance, investment banking, or development projects.

Previous experience in investment banking, private equity, development finance, audit, or consulting is advantageous but not required.

Candidates should also possess excellent communication skills in both English and French. IFC encourages motivated team players with a passion for infrastructure development and a commitment to sustainable growth in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Benefits of the internship opportunity

This internship offers a unique opportunity to gain exposure to major infrastructure projects across SSA, providing participants with valuable skills and experience. Interns will work in a dynamic, fast-paced environment alongside a diverse team of professionals from various backgrounds. Additionally, this opportunity allows interns to contribute directly to meaningful projects that have a positive impact on communities and economies in the region.

The internship is open to women, who are strongly encouraged to apply, reflecting IFC’s commitment to gender diversity and equal opportunities in the workplace.

How to apply for the internship

Interested applicants are invited to submit their resumes and a short cover letter to the provided email addresses by November 30, 2024.

For further information on the internship and IFC’s mission, candidates can visit the IFC website at www.ifc.org.

Reports note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Successful applicants will begin the internship in January 2025, gaining invaluable experience that could lead to future opportunities within the IFC or in the wider development and investment sectors.