President Bola Tinubu has stated that Nigeria seeks to leverage “innovative solutions” and “financial support” in its ongoing fight against poverty and hunger.

Tinubu made this disclosure in his address at the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

His address, published on his official X page on Tuesday, reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to continue working with G20 member and guest countries, international organizations, and civil society in the fight against hunger and poverty.

Sustained Fight Against Poverty and Hunger

According to the president, his government and country will collaborate with international partners to address poverty and hunger decisively.

“By collaborating with international partners, Nigeria aims to leverage best practices, innovative solutions, and financial support to enhance its efforts to combat poverty and hunger. This endorsement reinforces Nigeria’s role as a key player in global efforts to promote sustainable development and improve the quality of life for all its citizens,” he stated.

The president also lauded the government of Brazil for the successful launch of the Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty.

He emphasized that the creation of the Alliance marks a significant milestone in global efforts to eradicate hunger and poverty, sending a powerful message of solidarity to vulnerable populations around the world.

“By fostering collaboration between governments, international organizations, and civil society, this initiative offers a comprehensive approach, not only addressing immediate needs but also tackling the structural causes of hunger and poverty.”

“Brazil’s prioritization of the fight against hunger and poverty aligns with Nigeria’s current economic policies,” he added.

Tinubu explained that upon taking office in 2023, he unveiled an 8-Point Agenda with Priority 3 focusing on boosting agriculture to achieve food security, through the development of commodity value chains and the provision of infrastructure support.

“Nigeria’s endorsement of the declaration of commitment to join the Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty is a significant step forward in our ongoing efforts to address hunger and poverty. The endorsement demonstrates our commitment to leveraging international cooperation and resources to bolster domestic strategies that will deliver inclusive growth and socio-economic development,” he added.

He noted that the goals embodied in the Global Alliance and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are at the core of Nigeria’s development agenda, adding that the Alliance offers a platform to accelerate progress toward these goals.

The G20, or Group of 20, is an intergovernmental forum comprising 19 sovereign countries, the European Union (EU), and the African Union (AU) member states. Through its annual summit, the G20 addresses major global issues, including international financial stability, climate change mitigation, and sustainable development.

The global alliance was established to raise resources and knowledge for the implementation of public policies and social technologies that are effective in reducing hunger and poverty worldwide.