The Nigerian Super Eagles have secured N3 billion in prize money after defeating the Angolan team in the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

This triumph propels them into the semi-finals of the 34th edition of AFCON, marking a significant milestone in their quest for glory.

The Eagles’ lucrative N3 billion($2.5 million) paycheck materialized following their 1-0 victory over Angola at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan on Friday.

One of the last four teams standing in the competition, alongside South Africa, their semi-final opponents, DR Congo, and hosts Ivory Coast, the Eagles already secured a substantial N3.5 billion ($2.5 million).

As the game progresses, the Eagles arrived in Bouake, Ivory Coast’s second-largest city, on Tuesday(today), gearing up for a face-off against South Africa on Wednesday, under the strategic guidance of coach Jose Peseiro.

What you should know

The increased prize money for AFCON winners was announced by the President of the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF), Dr. Patrice Motsepe, before the tournament.

The winner of the TotalEnergies AFCON Côte d’Ivoire 2023 is set to receive $7 million, representing a notable 40% increase from previous AFCON prize money. The runner-up will now be awarded $4 million, while each of the two semi-finalists, including the Super Eagles, will secure $2.5 million. The four quarter-finalists will receive $1.3 million each.

South African billionaire, Dr. Patrice Motsepe expressed confidence that the increased prize money would contribute to the development of football, benefitting various stakeholders and supporting member associations in their administrative endeavors.

“CAF has made significant progress over the past two years in increasing the Prize Money of the AFCON and all its other major competitions. We have increased the Prize Money of the AFCON Winner to $7 000 000 which is a 40% increase from the previous AFCON Prize Money. I am confident that a portion of the Prize Money will contribute to developing football and also benefit all the football stakeholders, as well as assist our Member Associations with their administrations.”

What we know

Their journey to the semi-finals includes a 1-1 draw with Equatorial Guinea and a narrow 1-0 victory against hosts Ivory Coast at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium.

The Eagles continued their winning streak with a 1-0 triumph against Guinea Bissau at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium, followed by a convincing 2-0 victory against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon and another 1-0 win over the Antelopes of Angola, both at the same venue.

According to the Nigeria Football Federation, the team is scheduled for one training session in Bouake on Tuesday afternoon, building on two rigorous sessions in Abidjan on Sunday and Monday.