The Anambra State Governor, Prof. Charles Soludo, has initiated moves to reduce the cost of access to the internet in the State.

The CEO of the Anambra State ICT Agency, Chukwuemeka Fred Agbata Agency, who disclosed this in a virtual media briefing on Thursday said part of the moves include a partnership with the Internet Exchange Point of Nigeria (IXPN) and the Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to establish an Internet Exchange Point in the State.

An Internet exchange point (IXP) is a physical facility through which Internet infrastructure companies such as Internet Service Providers (ISPs) connect with each other.

By having a presence inside of an IXP location, companies can shorten their path to the transit coming from other participating networks, thereby reducing latency, improving round-trip time, and potentially reducing costs.

The IXP

Speaking on the various initiatives of the governor towards deepening internet penetration in the state and making it affordable, Fred Agbata said:

“An Internet Exchange Point (IXP) in a place like Anambra can have far-reaching implications for both the local digital ecosystem and the broader community. These implications include faster internet speeds for end-users in the state, cost savings as ISPs can provide more affordable internet packages, opportunities for local businesses to expand their online presence, enhanced data security, and the development of innovative solutions, job prospects, and a thriving tech ecosystem, ultimately contributing to overall economic growth in the state.”

He urged all ISPs operating in the state to unite and support the project. According to him, the Exchange point will act as a central hub, bringing together various network operators, higher educational institutions providing internet services, and ISPs.

Other initiatives

In addition to the Exchange point project, the Anambra ICT Agency CEO said the State has also activated a Pilot Phase of its Public Wi-Fi (Solution Wi-Fi) at Aroma Junction, Book Foundation, and Unizik Gate, Ifite Awka. He said efforts are ongoing to extend Public Wi-Fi to various public spaces across the State in line with the Governor’s Manifesto.

Fred Agbata noted that the State is also seeing an increase in fibre infrastructure deployment across the state as the government implements zero Right-of-way charges.

“Governor Soludo’s bold move to strengthen infrastructure has led to the full implementation of the Zero Right of Way (RoW) policy. This has motivated InfraCos to deepen tech infrastructure in the state by laying of fibre ducts, resulting in improved quality of service across the State. Anambra remains one of the few states currently implementing the Zero ROW policy as a first step towards fully deepening broadband penetration,” he said.

The high cost of Right of Way has been a major obstacle to broadband penetration in Nigeria as many states charge above the N145 per linear metre fixed by the Federal Government. Anambra was one of the first 2 states, alongside Kaduna, to announce zero charges to pave the way for speedy rollout of fibre infrastructure. A few other states have also announced their readiness to comply with the N145 per linear meter harmonized charges.