The Federal Government on Wednesday disclosed that the laying of tracks on the Port Harcourt-Maiduguri railway project will be complete within three (3) years.

The Managing Director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), Mr Fidet Okhiria, revealed this while inspecting the completed tracks laying project on the Port Harcourt-Aba portion of the Port Harcourt-Maiduguri rail.

Recall that about a week ago, Nairametrics had reported that the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) announced that it completed tracks laying on the Port Harcourt to Aba section of the eastern narrow gauge corridor.

The NRC boss further disclosed that train services would commence on the completed section of the Port Harcourt-Aba section of the eastern narrow gauge in a few months, once the installation of the loop and side lines is complete.

He said: “As we speak, you can put a locomotive on the track to Aba, but that will not be good enough for commercial purposes, hence, we are working hard to resume operations.

“We are looking to start operations within months, and we have drawn a timeline. If we don’t start running on the track, it will go bad, and vandals will take possession.

“We are going to meet and work out a possible plan; so very soon, Port Harcourt-Aba train services will start.”

Furthermore, Okhiria disclosed that the NRC would renovate existing wagons to run alongside the expected new rolling stocks.

“Two wagons were awarded consisting of both narrow and standard gauge, but we will not wait for them to arrive, we are starting something soon.

“We plan to start something very soon so that people will not be able to differentiate between the old functioning ones and the new ones.

“Rolling stock has a lifespan of 30 years, hence, we will make sure that we refurbish them and make them attractive for people to use,” he said.

What you should know

On March 10, 2021, the Federal Government agreed with a syndicate of Chinese financers to kickstart a $3 billion rehabilitation and reconstruction of the Eastern Railway project (also known as Port Harcourt-Maiduguri railway).

The financing agreement of the $3 billion deal the Federal Government signed with the Chinese Syndicate is that the Federal Government is to provide 15 per cent of the $3 billion rehabilitation and reconstruction cost, while the Chinese syndicate takes up the rest.

Recall that in 2022, Nairametrics had reported that the then Transport Minister, Rotimi Amaechi, had announced the commencement of reconstruction of the Eastern Narrow Railway.

Nairametrics earlier reported the completion of the 63km Port Harcourt-Aba section of the Port Harcourt-Maiduguri railway project.

The Eastern Railway, when complete, will connect Rivers, Imo, Abia, Enugu, Ebonyi, Anambra, Benue, Nasarawa, Plateau, Kaduna, Bauchi, Gombe, Yobe, and Borno States by rail.

The Eastern Narrow-Gauge Railway is a vital component of Nigeria’s railway network that has the potential to significantly improve connectivity between local railways, ports, and cities.

