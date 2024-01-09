In continuation of the 2024 boom, the NGX has achieved its highest single-day gain since June 13, 2023. The All-Share Index appreciated by 3.57%, gaining 2,867.31 points to reach a total of 83,191.84 points.

The milestone achieved comes one day after the All-Share Index crossed the 80,000 mark.

Equities gained about N1.567 trillion as the market capitalization appreciated by 3.57% to N45.524 trillion, from yesterday’s N43.957 trillion. Some of the biggest gainers in the market included FBN Holdings (First Bank) which gained about 10% to rebound back into the SWOOT category. Consumer goods companies, Unilever and Cadbury also gained about 10% each.

In terms of trading volume, there was an 18.5% appreciation to 1.41 billion units, compared to yesterday’s 1.19 billion units. Also, in trading value, there was a whopping 61.7% appreciation to N24.68 billion from yesterday’s N15.26 billion

Market Indices

Here are the market Indices for today’s trading session

NGX All-Share Index: 83,191.84 points

% Day Change: +3.57%

Day’s Lowest: 80,302.25 points

Day’s Highest: 83,240.25 points

% YTD: +11.26%

Market Cap: N45.52 trillion

Volume Traded: 1,410 million units

Value Traded: N24.68 billion

Top Gainers

FBNH: +10.00% to close at N28.60%

CADBURY: +10.00% to close at N18.15

UNILEVER: +10.00% to close at N18.15

FTNCOCOA: +10.00% to close at N2.20

MBENEFIT: +10.00% to close at N0.77

GUINEAINS: +10.00% to close at N0.44

Top Losers

TOTAL: -10.00% to close at N346.50

DAARCOMM: -9.40% to close at N1.06

RTBRISCOE: -8.45% to close at N0.65

SUNUASSUR: -7.69% to close at N1.20

PRESTIGE: -7.41% to close at N0.50

THOMASWY: -6.37% to close at N2.50

Top Traded Stocks

In terms of volume, FIDELITYBK (+4.49%) led with about 141.75 million units, followed by FCMB (+9.86%) with 128.97 million units, UBA (+9.03%) with 117.71 million units, TRANSCORP (+2.81%) with 108.34 million units, and ACCESSCORP (+8.39%) with 85.08 million units.

Concerning value, UBA (+9.03%) topped with N3.78 billion, followed by ACCESSCORP (+8.39%) with N2.53 billion, GTCO (+9.55%) with N2.14 billion, ZENITHBANK (+9.99%) with N2.12 billion, and FIDELITYBK (+4.49%) with N1.97 billion.

SWOOT and FUGAZ Update

There was an extremely positive trading sentiment for stocks worth over N1 trillion as almost all of the members of the SWOOT category recorded impressive gains.

GTCO (+9.55%), ZENITHBANK (+9.99%), UBA (+9.03%), BUAFOODS (+5.59%), MTN (+3.51%), and DANGCEM (+3.72%) all recorded gains, while BUACEMENT, AIRTELAFRI, and SEPLAT recorded no price changes.

FBNH gained 10%, surpassing the N1 trillion market capitalization level. However, this is not the first time the group has reached this milestone.

Tier-1 banks drove the market’s positive performance, as they all recorded impressive gains, FBNH (+10.00%), UBA (+9.03%), GTCO (+9.55%), ACCESSCORP (+8.39%), and ZENITHBANK (+9.99%).