Pay-tv operator, StarTimes, has announced a 15% price increment on its subscription effective from January 10, 2024.

This is coming ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON 2023) starting on January 13. StarTimes is the only pay-tv operator with the broadcast right for the continental sporting event in Nigeria. Multichoice announced in December–to the amazement of many of its subscribers—that it would not be able to broadcast the AFCON matches on its DStv and Gotv sports channels.

While the latest price increment cuts across its bouquets, StartTimes Super bouquet, which has the sports channel that will show the AFCON has the highest increment of 15% from the current rate of N6,500 to N7,500.

Just like Multichoice did last year, the latest price increase by StarTimes is coming barely 4 months after implementing an increment in August 2023.

StartTimes’ explanation

The pay-tv operator in a short post on its X handle on Tuesday said the increment was to sustain the quality of its content for its subscribers.

“To keep giving you great content without reducing quality, we’re reviewing bouquet prices and adding a new bouquet. Starting from January 10, these prices will take effect. We remain committed to giving you the best. Thank you for choosing StarTimes,” the company stated.

The price increment cuts across its Terrestrial TV (Antenna) Service and Satellite TV (Dish) bouquets. According to the company, subscribers of its Nova bouquet, who are currently paying N1,500 per month will start paying N1,700 from January 10. This represents a 13% increase.

Users on the StarTimes Smart bouquet will be paying N3,800, a 6% increase from the N3,500 currently being paid.

Subscribers react

Meanwhile, the price increment has not gone down well with StarTimes subscribers. Many wondered why the pay-tv operator would be implementing another price increase when it did the same about 4 months ago.

Reacting to the announcement, an X user, @Akoraydey1920, said:

“It seems you guys are now showing yourself. What’s special about StarTimes that you are increasing prices? Just some months back, you guys increased, now again. Mine is about football, I will be seeing that on my phone.”

https://x.com/Akoraydey1920/status/1744676507690127769?s=20

Another X user and StarTimes customer, @lordsirel, said:

“Just because you want to show Cup of Nations, you are taking advantage, well done. You should just come and pick up your decoder from my house.”

https://x.com/lordsirel/status/1744669947505037481?s=20

A prospective customer of the pay-tv operator, who had planned to acquire the company’s decoder because of the AFCON, @baanafemi, said:

“Thank God I have not bought StarTimes. I wanted to buy it because of AFCON, but with this new price increment, I have a rethink. You are not different from DSTV. The Super Eagles are not even worth it.”

https://x.com/baanafemi/status/1744706904926933016?s=20