The Lagos State Government through the officials of the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPZA), on Wednesday, sealed churches, hotels, a mosque, and other hospitality centres over noise pollution and other environmental infractions.

This disclosure is contained in a post made by the Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, on his official X (formerly Twitter) account on Thursday, December 7, 2023.

Wahab listed the affected establishments to include Ifelodun Mosque, Children of God Healings Deliverance and Adoration Ministry, City of Testimony Church, Cherubim & Seraphim (Ayo ni), Station of Relief Christ Ministry, Redeemed Christian Church of God (Sanctuary of Favour) and Euphoria Night Club.

Others are Mainland Leisure View Hotel, House 46 Hotel and Suites, Selino Hotel, Lady B Gold Bar, Da-Villa Hotel, Perch Hotel & Suites, and Avro Supermarket.

What the Lagos State Commissioner is saying

Wahab in his post said,

“Ifelodun Mosque, Children of God Healings Deliverance and Adoration Ministry, City of Testimony Church, Cherubim & Seraphim (Ayo ni), Station of Relief Christ Ministry, Redeemed Christian Church of God (Sanctuary of Favour), Euphoria Night Club, Mainland Leisure View Hotel, House 46 Hotel and Suites, Selino Hotel, Lady B Gold Bar, Da-Villa Hotel, Perch Hotel & Suites, and Avro Supermarket were yesterday sealed by the #LasepaOfficial enforcement team over noise pollution and other environmental infractions.“

LASEPA confirms exercise

In an earlier post, LASEPA confirmed the incident it stated that the operation is in line with its mandate to safeguard the environment from noise pollution and other violations.

It stated,

‘’ Children of God Healings Deliverance and Adoration Ministry, City of Testimony Church, Cherubim & Seraphim (Ayo ni), Station of Relief Christ Ministry, Redeemed Christian Church of God (Sanctuary of Favour), and Ifelodun Mosque were also sealed.

‘’These measures were put in place to address the identified instances of noise pollution and other environmental violations.’’