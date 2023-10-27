The Lagos State Government through the operatives of the Central Business District (CBD), in a joint operation with LASTMA, the army and the police, on Friday dislodged vehicles parked on Ebute Ero, Idumota and Carter Bridges all in Lagos Island.

This is in continuation with the directives by the State Government to remove all vehicles parked on bridges within the Lagos Island business district.

Also, heavy-duty vehicles parked under the Iddo Bridge were not spared as the enforcement team removed Lorries and Trucks parked illegally on the triangular layby at Iddo opposite the railway terminus.

The Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Transportation, Mr. Sola Giwa, who led the joint operation, said the Governor’s ‘vacation order’ to commercial bus drivers and vehicles parked indiscriminately on bridges across the State will be fully enforced.

Violators to be arraigned

Giwa disclosed that the activities of those commercial bus drivers on bridges are contrary to provisions of the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law 2018 as amended as well as impacting negatively on the structural integrity of the bridges.

He said all violators apprehended would be arraigned before the Lagos State Mobile Court for prosecution immediately.

Reacting to the exercise, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Central Business Districts, Mrs. Bola Olumegbon Lawal noted that with the removal of buses indiscriminately parked on roads and bridges within the business district, travel time within the district will drastically reduce.

She maintained that the CBD will ensure the sustainability of the effort of the joint operation to ensure that motorists do not return to the bridges.

What you should know

The Lagos State Government had a few days ago through the operatives of the Lagos CBD commenced the dislodging commercial drivers and traders who have been constituting nuisance and are a menace on Carter Bridge.

This followed the vacation order which was given by the Lagos State Government to all occupants of bridges in the state over a week ago.

In his reaction to the removal exercise, the Special Adviser on Central Business Districts (CBD), Mrs. Bola Olumegbon Lawal noted that the dislodgement of traders and vehicles parked on the bridge is essential to restoring order on the roads and enhancing the well-being of residents around the axis.