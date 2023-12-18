The Lagos State government on Sunday evacuated 78 container-laden trucks in Apapa as part of a move to clear off the bridges at the Apapa-Ijora axis of Lagos.

This was contained in a statement released by the Director of Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA, Adebayo Taofiq, on Sunday in Lagos.

The management claimed that these containerized trucks were illegally parked on top of the High Bridge by Lilly Pond inward Apapa and Sifax axis of Ijora (Olopa).

According to the statement, the impoundment was part of the operation led by Bakare Oki, the general manager of LASTMA, in conjunction with relevant security agencies to ensure smooth and seamless traffic for Lagosians during this festive season.

The statement reads,

“Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) today during an early Sunday morning enforcement operations led by General Manager, Mr. Bakare Oki Olalekan in conjunction with relevant security Agencies to ensure smooth/seamless traffic for Lagosians during this festive season and beyond, impounded another 78 illegally parked containerised trucks on top of High Bridge by Lilly Pond inward Apapa and Sifax axis of Ijora (Olopa).

“In a press statement released by the Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA Mr. Adebayo Taofiq, confirmed that the early Sunday morning enforcement operations lasted between 12 am to 7 am.”

Speaking further, Oki noted that the enforcement of truck evacuation will continue, adding that there will be zero tolerance for violators engaging in indiscriminate parking.

He therefore called on motorists to report cases of indiscriminate parking or broken-down trucks blocking any road axis across the state.

“The enforcement operations will be continuous with zero tolerance to indiscriminate parking and impediments in the axis..

“He however, called on motorists to take possession of the road and not hesitate to inform LASTMA of any broken down or abandoned trailer/truck via the Agency hotlines 08100565860,08129928490, 08129928515 & 08129928593,” he added.

What you should know

Apapa gridlock continues to cripple commercial and private activities in Lagos and has led to the breakdown of law and order in the axis. The task force set up by Federal and Lagos State governments to restore sanity has not been able to do so in recent years.

This gridlock started some years back, and there are shreds of evidence to suggest that the various government efforts to restore normalcy have failed.

Many initiatives have been taken by the Lagos and Federal governments, respectively to resolve Apapa gridlock. However, the problem does not only persist, but it is growing at an alarming rate which has crippled Lagos State’s economy to a great extent and the nation’s economy to a greater extent.

Some of the initiatives include; the creation of truck parks, special truck lanes, restricting truck movements to specified time zones, creation of special tasks, and intervention by Nigerian Security Forces.