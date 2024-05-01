The federal government on Wednesday May 1, 2024 (today), commenced the payment of N2.75 billion compensation to property owners impacted by demolitions required for the construction of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, covering from channel 0 to channel 3.

David Umahi, the Minister of Works, made this disclosure in a statement during a stakeholders meeting held in Lagos State on Wednesday.

Umahi, who addressed the property owners and stakeholders, said the the payment is only flag off, and more compensation is expected to be paid in coming days.

“Today, we are paying over N2 billion in compensation from Channel 0 to Channel 3.

“So, I will invite the controller Lagos to stamp and sign and with this, the contractors can now go ahead confidently within the right of ways and then will also give a copy to the numerators to go ahead. We have rerouted a number of places.

“I wish to flag off the compensation from channel 0 to channel 3 in the total sum of N2.75 billion,” Umahi said.

Backstory

In March, the Federal Government started constructing the 700-kilometer Lagos – Calabar Coastal Highway, designed to extend through 9 states with two spurs leading to the Northern States.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Works, David Umahi, during the official handover of the first phase, which includes a 47.47-kilometer dual carriageway, to Hitech Construction Company Ltd.

Umahi revealed that the road would be built using concrete pavement.

He also mentioned that since the Federal Government awarded the contract, Hitech Construction Company Limited has made significant progress, completing 1.3 kilometres of the required filling.

In the following month, the government established a committee tasked with the responsibilities of reviewing, assessing and compensation of landowners affected by the construction of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Expressway.

Umahi said that the committee, comprising members drawn from the ministry, Lagos State, affected communities, and other stakeholders, has primary responsibilities that include verifying the eligibility of claimants, assessing the dimensions of affected properties, and determining the appropriate compensation amounts.