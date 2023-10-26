The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has carried out a comprehensive enforcement operation, beginning yesterday, targeting over 100 private and commercial vehicles engaged in illegal parking and operating garages on top of various bridges throughout the state.

As per an official press release by Adebayo Taofiq, the Director of Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA, the enforcement operation was spearheaded by Hon. Sola Giwa, the Special Adviser to the Governor of Lagos State on Transportation.

This operation was initiated following the expiration of a 7-day ‘Vacation Order’ issued on Monday, October 16, 2023, instructing motorists and commercial bus drivers to vacate all illegal parking and garages on top of the bridges. Hon. Giwa emphasized that the primary goal of this enforcement operation was to eliminate all infractions that impede the smooth flow of traffic on these vital bridges.

Giwa expressed his disapproval of the situation, stating, “as nauseating, seeing those private/commercial bus drivers constitute public nuisance by operating illegal parking/garages on to bridges, thereby causing avoidable traffic gridlock and inconveniencing other motorists and road users. ”

He reiterated the commitment to ongoing enforcement operations until there is zero tolerance for the activities of these commercial bus drivers who defy the regulations regarding illegal parking and garages on the bridges, aligning with the agenda of the present administration.

“We would continue to ensure free flow of traffic movement by scaling up our enforcement and clampdown operations on these stubborn private/commercial bus drivers,” he stated.

Giwa pointed out that the actions of these persistent commercial bus drivers are in violation of the provisions of the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law of 2018.

He further disclosed that all the vehicles found in violation of these regulations, whether private or commercial, would be promptly taken to the Lagos State Mobile Court for legal proceedings.

Earlier, the Lagos State Government issued a 7-day ‘Vacation Order’ to motorists and commercial bus drivers operating on top of bridges across the State.

