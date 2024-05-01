Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, has revealed that Africa accounts for 65% of its investment, resulting in the immunization of 438 million unique children and the prevention of over 11.3 million deaths.

This announcement comes as part of the 2024 Africa Vaccination Week, highlighting the continent’s pivotal role in global immunization efforts.

Despite this significant investment, Africa still grapples with the challenge of 8.3 million zero-dose children, highlighting the pressing need for intensified immunization efforts across the continent.

The report insights

The report released by Gavi emphasizes several key areas that demand immediate attention from national and sub-national governments to enhance immunization delivery:

Reaching Zero-Dose Children: Collaboration with global partners is essential to strengthen primary health care systems, sustain community demand, and implement innovative strategies to reach underserved areas where zero-dose children are prevalent.

Sustaining Immunization Funding: Securing adequate financing for immunization programs is crucial. Studies demonstrate that every dollar invested in immunization yields substantial returns, not only in healthcare savings but also in broader societal benefits. Mobilizing global and domestic resources is imperative to sustain immunization initiatives.

Strengthening Primary Health Care Systems: Primary health care systems play a critical role in immunization delivery and pandemic response. African governments must prioritize enhancing these systems to ensure effective vaccine distribution, surveillance, and community engagement.

Collaboration for Impact: Encouraging local vaccine manufacturing in Africa further enhances sustainability and self-reliance in vaccine supply.

Advancing Local Vaccine Manufacturing: In light of the challenges exposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, efforts to bolster Africa’s vaccine manufacturing capacity are gaining momentum. Initiatives like the African Vaccine Manufacturing Accelerator, aim to strengthen local production and reduce reliance on external sources.

Sustaining investments in vaccines and immunization programs is paramount to ensure equitable access to life-saving vaccines for every child, regardless of their socio-economic status or geographical location.