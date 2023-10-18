The Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) is pleased to announce the resumption of its new Executive Secretary/ Chief Executive Officer (ES/CEO), Aisha Rimi, who officially assumed office earlier today.

Ms. Rimi brings with her a wealth of experience and a deep commitment to promoting and facilitating investments in Nigeria. She has a clear vision for advancing the Commission’s mission, with a focus on making NIPC more efficient and investor-friendly, while developing new strategies to attract and retain foreign investment.

In her first address to the NIPC team, the new CEO emphasised the pivotal role that NIPC plays as the gateway to Nigeria’s investment landscape. She stated, “Without a functional, operational, and efficient NIPC, investments will really just amount to nothing. We’re not just here to promote; we’re here to facilitate and to carry it through from start to end.”

She also expressed her unwavering dedication to making NIPC a driving force in Nigeria’s economic development. “If Nigeria succeeds, we succeed,” she declared. “I’m too old to Japa; I cannot go anywhere. We have to make it work.”

Acknowledging the transition in NIPC’s leadership, Ms. Rimi expressed her appreciation to Hajja Gana Wakil, who held leadership at NIPC before the transition. She commended Wakil for her dedication and commitment to ensuring the continuity of NIPC’s mission during the interim period.

While concluding her remarks, she said, “I am not here to reinvent the wheel. The wheel is there. We just have to make it work. We have to oil it. We have to grease it. We have to put everything we can to make this machine work. Because like I said earlier, if we succeed, Nigeria succeeds, and we will all be part of this success story.”

NIPC’s new Chief has over 30 years of experience in international investments, including her work as a visiting attorney in the United States. She has witnessed firsthand how investments unfold across the African continent and how governments interact with investors.

NIPC warmly welcomes her as the new CEO, and the entire team eagerly anticipates the positive impact her leadership will bring to the Commission’s mission of promoting and facilitating investments in Nigeria.

About NIPC

The Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) is a government agency dedicated to promoting and facilitating investments in Nigeria. NIPC’s mission is to attract investments across various sectors, support investors throughout their journey, and advocate for policies that enhance the investment climate in the country.