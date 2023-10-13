President Bola Tinubu recently approved the appointment of new Chief Executive Officers to lead various agencies and parastatals operating under the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Investment.

One of the appointees is Aisha Rimi, the new MD/CEO of the Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC).

Hailing from Katsina State in Northern Nigeria, Aisha Rimi is a distinguished individual with a multifaceted background and significant contributions to her community and profession.

She serves as the founding partner at Africa Law Practice (ALP), a prominent commercial law firm in Nigeria. Her leadership and expertise have played a pivotal role in the firm’s success.

In addition to her legal career, Aisha Rimi is known for her philanthropic endeavours. She holds the honour of being a founding member of the Halal Children’s Orphanage, an institution dedicated to supporting and providing care for orphaned children.

Her involvement in this noble cause underscores her commitment to making a positive impact on the lives of vulnerable children.

Early life and education

Aisha is from a devout Muslim family in Northern Nigeria, where she was born and raised. Her hometown is Katsina State, a region known for its rich cultural heritage and history.

Her academic journey led her to achieve a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree with a specialization in International Commercial Law from the University of Buckingham.

Building upon this foundational knowledge, she furthered her legal education at the same institution, earning a Master of Laws (LLM).

These academic accomplishments have equipped her with a strong legal foundation and expertise, positioning her for success in the field of law.

Career

Aisha Rimi embarked on her legal career at Ajumogobia & Okeke, where she dedicated a decade from 1991 to 2001 to honing her legal expertise.

Following this, she ventured to Chadbourne & Parke, where she served as a visiting attorney for a brief period of one year.

In 2002, Aisha transitioned to the role of Senior Vice President at GWI Consulting, where she made significant contributions in her five-year tenure, bringing her valuable insights and experience to the organization.

In a significant career move in 2007, Aisha assumed the role of Founding Partner at Rimi & Partners, a milestone that marked the inception of her journey as an entrepreneur in the legal field.

This move showcased her entrepreneurial spirit and her commitment to making an impact in the legal domain.

May 2017 heralded a transformative chapter in Aisha’s career when she initiated a merger with accomplished legal professionals, including Olasupo Shasore (SAN), Uyiekpen Giwa-Osagie, Oyinkan Badejo-Okusanya, Bello Salihu, and Atinuke Dosunmu.

This collaborative effort resulted in the establishment of a continental law firm known today as Africa Law Practice (ALP Legal or ALP).

The firm’s reach extends beyond Nigeria, with associations with ALP International in Mauritius and partner law offices in Kenya, Rwanda, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, and Zambia.

This merger underscored her commitment to expanding the horizons of her legal practice on an international scale.

Within the dynamic environment of ALP, Aisha plays a pivotal role as an attorney specializing in foreign investment and regulatory compliance.

Her responsibilities also encompass providing expert counsel on project finance, corporate and operational joint ventures, and a wide spectrum of commercial legal practices, all of which contribute to the success of both corporate and private clients.

Beyond her professional achievements, Aisha Rimi is an esteemed member of the board of directors at several distinguished organizations, including CablePoint Ltd, Trasco Nig Ltd, Browns Café & Restaurant, and RNC Nigeria. Her involvement in these roles reflects her commitment to contributing her expertise to diverse sectors.

Aisha’s journey is a testament to her relentless pursuit of excellence in the legal field and her entrepreneurial spirit.

Her career has been marked by transitions that reflect her adaptability and her desire to make a lasting impact in the world of law and business.

Aisha Rimi, known for her commitment to making a positive impact, extends her philanthropic endeavours through her firm, Africa Law Practice.

Within this firm, she spearheads a pro bono program aimed at providing essential legal support to victims of domestic abuse, ensuring that they can seek justice and regain control over their lives.

Furthermore, Aisha’s philanthropic involvement extends beyond the legal realm, as she holds the distinction of being a founding member of the Halal Children’s Orphanage.

Her dedication to uplifting communities and individuals is evident in her multifaceted approach to philanthropy, encompassing both legal advocacy and compassionate care for those in need.

She has been involved in philanthropic endeavours such as the Walk for Cancer event held in Abuja, Nigeria.

Aisha Rimi is married to Folorunsho Coker, the chairman of the Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation