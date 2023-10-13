The Legal Practitioners Privileges Committee (LPPC) has announced the elevation of civil rights activist, Kayode Ajulo, and the wife of popular human rights lawyer, Funmi Falana, to the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).
The committee headed by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, named Ajulo and Mrs. Falana, among the list of 58 new SANs, after several hours of deliberation.
This disclosure is contained in a statement signed by the Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court/Secretary of the LPPC, Hajo Sarki-Bello, where he stated that the new SANs were appointed as a result of their excellence in the law profession and adherence to the Code of Ethics of the profession.
In arriving at the list which comprised of legal practitioners and one from the academia, the LPPC considered 4 different petitions against some of the applicants and dismissed them for lacking in merit.
What the press statement is saying
The statement reads,
- ‘’The Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC) under the Chairmanship of His Lordship, the Hon. Chief Justice of Nigeria, Honorable Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, GCON at its 159th Plenary session held today 12th October, 2023, has approved the elevation of 58 Legal Practitioners to the Inner Bar.
- ‘’The rank of a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) is awarded as a mark of excellence to members of the legal profession who have distinguished themselves as advocates and academics.
The meeting further considered four (4) different petitions written against some of the Applicants and determined that each of the petitions lacked merit and thus dismissed.
The swearing-in – ceremony of the 58 successful Applicants is scheduled to take place on Monday the 27th day of November, 2023. The new awardees for the year 2023 exercise are:
1. FELIX OTA OFFIA, ESQ
2. LAWRENCE BANKOLE FALADE, ESQ
3. KINGSLEY OSABUOHIEN OBAMOGIE, ESQ
4. FOLASHADE ABOSEDE ALLI, ESQ
5. ABIOLA ISIAQ OYEBANJI, ESQ
6 BOMO OLAKUNLE AGBEBI, ESQ
7. DANIEL OSINACH URUAKPA , ESQ
8. OSELOKA GODWIN OSUIGWE, ESQ
9. BABATUNDE ADEOYE, ESQ
10. BABASEYI SIGISMUND JOSEPH, ESQ
11. EMMANUEL MOSES ENOIDEM, ESQ
12. KEHINDE OLUFEMI AINA, ESQ
13. NGOZI CHIDO OLEHI, ESQ
14. AARON CHILEOKWU OKOROMA, ESQ
15. IBRAHIM DALHATU ANGULU, ESQ
16. OLAYIWOLA EMMANUEL AFOLABI, ESQ
17. SULE SHU’AIBU, ESQ
18. ABIODUN OLANREWAJU OLALERU, ESQ
19. ALFRED OLUFEMI ATTEH, ESQ
20. KAZEEM ADEKUNLE SOBALOJU, ESQ
21. SHEHU WADA ABDULLAHI, ESQ
22. BAMIDELE OLAWOYE IBIRONKE, ESQ
23. OLUWASEYILAYO AKINKUNMI OJO, ESQ
24. FUNMI FALANA, ESQ
25. FELIX TAMARAUDENKEMEFA OKOROTIE, ESQ
26. SEUN OLUWAGBENGA AJAYI, ESQ
27. FRIDAY RAMSES AKU ONOJA, ESQ
28. AGADA JOHN ELACHI, ESQ
29. BOLA RASAQ GOLD, ESQ
30. PAUL KASIMANWUNA MADUEMENE, ESQ
31. RAFIU OYEYEMI BALOGUN, ESQ
32. OLUWOLE ALADEDOYE, ESQ
33. PAULYN OSOBHASE ABHULIMEN, ESQ
34. JONATHAN GUNU TAIDI, ESQ
35. TOCHUKWU JUDE ONYIUKE, ESQ
36. OLUKAYODE ABRAHAM AJULO, ESQ
37. CHRISTOPHER ADAPAR UMAR, ESQ
38. CHIBUEZE OGECHI OGBONNA, ESQ
39. YEMI ADEWALE M’SBAUDEEN ADESINA, ESQ
40. OMOYEMI LATEEF AKANGBE, ESQ
41. OLUMIDE AKINWALE OLUJINMI, ESQ.
42. MUSA ADAMU ALIYU, ESQ
43. FIDELIS CHUKWUNONYE MBADUGHA ESQ
44. ONYEMAECHI CHUKWUDI ADIUKWU, ESQ
45. IKECHUKWU PHILIP ONUOMA, ESQ
46. YAKUBU PHILEMON, ESQ
47. JOHNNY UNGWUGWAYE AGIM, ESQ.
48. ALIYU LEMU IBRAHIM, ESQ
49. ISAIAH BOZIMO, ESQ
50. PRISCA OZOILESIKE, ESQ
51. YAHAYA DAN’ASABE DANGANA, ESQ
52. ADEDAYO SAMUEL ADEDEJI, ESQ
53. ADEDIPE OLUWASEUN ADEOLA, ESQ
54. CHIKAOSOLU OJUKWU, ESQ
55. MUSA AHMED ATTAH, ESQ
56. AYOTUNDE FOLUSO OGUNLEYE, ESQ
57. OLAYEMI BADEWOLE, ESQ
The lone successful Academic Applicant is :
PROF. BABATUNDE ADETUNJI ONI
