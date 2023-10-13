The Legal Practitioners Privileges Committee (LPPC) has announced the elevation of civil rights activist, Kayode Ajulo, and the wife of popular human rights lawyer, Funmi Falana, to the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

The committee headed by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, named Ajulo and Mrs. Falana, among the list of 58 new SANs, after several hours of deliberation.

This disclosure is contained in a statement signed by the Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court/Secretary of the LPPC, Hajo Sarki-Bello, where he stated that the new SANs were appointed as a result of their excellence in the law profession and adherence to the Code of Ethics of the profession.

In arriving at the list which comprised of legal practitioners and one from the academia, the LPPC considered 4 different petitions against some of the applicants and dismissed them for lacking in merit.

What the press statement is saying

The statement reads,

‘’The Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC) under the Chairmanship of His Lordship, the Hon. Chief Justice of Nigeria, Honorable Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, GCON at its 159th Plenary session held today 12th October, 2023, has approved the elevation of 58 Legal Practitioners to the Inner Bar.

‘’The rank of a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) is awarded as a mark of excellence to members of the legal profession who have distinguished themselves as advocates and academics.

The meeting further considered four (4) different petitions written against some of the Applicants and determined that each of the petitions lacked merit and thus dismissed.

The swearing-in – ceremony of the 58 successful Applicants is scheduled to take place on Monday the 27th day of November, 2023. The new awardees for the year 2023 exercise are:

1. FELIX OTA OFFIA, ESQ

2. LAWRENCE BANKOLE FALADE, ESQ

3. KINGSLEY OSABUOHIEN OBAMOGIE, ESQ

4. FOLASHADE ABOSEDE ALLI, ESQ

5. ABIOLA ISIAQ OYEBANJI, ESQ

6 BOMO OLAKUNLE AGBEBI, ESQ

7. DANIEL OSINACH URUAKPA , ESQ

8. OSELOKA GODWIN OSUIGWE, ESQ

9. BABATUNDE ADEOYE, ESQ

10. BABASEYI SIGISMUND JOSEPH, ESQ

11. EMMANUEL MOSES ENOIDEM, ESQ

12. KEHINDE OLUFEMI AINA, ESQ

13. NGOZI CHIDO OLEHI, ESQ

14. AARON CHILEOKWU OKOROMA, ESQ

15. IBRAHIM DALHATU ANGULU, ESQ

16. OLAYIWOLA EMMANUEL AFOLABI, ESQ

17. SULE SHU’AIBU, ESQ

18. ABIODUN OLANREWAJU OLALERU, ESQ

19. ALFRED OLUFEMI ATTEH, ESQ

20. KAZEEM ADEKUNLE SOBALOJU, ESQ

21. SHEHU WADA ABDULLAHI, ESQ

22. BAMIDELE OLAWOYE IBIRONKE, ESQ

23. OLUWASEYILAYO AKINKUNMI OJO, ESQ

24. FUNMI FALANA, ESQ

25. FELIX TAMARAUDENKEMEFA OKOROTIE, ESQ

26. SEUN OLUWAGBENGA AJAYI, ESQ

27. FRIDAY RAMSES AKU ONOJA, ESQ

28. AGADA JOHN ELACHI, ESQ

29. BOLA RASAQ GOLD, ESQ

30. PAUL KASIMANWUNA MADUEMENE, ESQ

31. RAFIU OYEYEMI BALOGUN, ESQ

32. OLUWOLE ALADEDOYE, ESQ

33. PAULYN OSOBHASE ABHULIMEN, ESQ

34. JONATHAN GUNU TAIDI, ESQ

35. TOCHUKWU JUDE ONYIUKE, ESQ

36. OLUKAYODE ABRAHAM AJULO, ESQ

37. CHRISTOPHER ADAPAR UMAR, ESQ

38. CHIBUEZE OGECHI OGBONNA, ESQ

39. YEMI ADEWALE M’SBAUDEEN ADESINA, ESQ

40. OMOYEMI LATEEF AKANGBE, ESQ

41. OLUMIDE AKINWALE OLUJINMI, ESQ.

42. MUSA ADAMU ALIYU, ESQ

43. FIDELIS CHUKWUNONYE MBADUGHA ESQ

44. ONYEMAECHI CHUKWUDI ADIUKWU, ESQ

45. IKECHUKWU PHILIP ONUOMA, ESQ

46. YAKUBU PHILEMON, ESQ

47. JOHNNY UNGWUGWAYE AGIM, ESQ.

48. ALIYU LEMU IBRAHIM, ESQ

49. ISAIAH BOZIMO, ESQ

50. PRISCA OZOILESIKE, ESQ

51. YAHAYA DAN’ASABE DANGANA, ESQ

52. ADEDAYO SAMUEL ADEDEJI, ESQ

53. ADEDIPE OLUWASEUN ADEOLA, ESQ

54. CHIKAOSOLU OJUKWU, ESQ

55. MUSA AHMED ATTAH, ESQ

56. AYOTUNDE FOLUSO OGUNLEYE, ESQ

57. OLAYEMI BADEWOLE, ESQ

The lone successful Academic Applicant is :

PROF. BABATUNDE ADETUNJI ONI