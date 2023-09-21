President Bola Ahmed Tinubu marked his first official trip to the United States and made his first stop at the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations Stock Market (NASDAQ) headquarters on September 20 in New York City.

This event was organized by the American Business Council Nigeria in partnership with the United States Chamber of Commerce, Nigerian Investment Promotions Council (NIPC), National Association of Securities Dealers Automatic Quotation System (NASDAQ) and the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) on the margins of the 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Following the ringing of the closing bell, President Tinubu and his delegation held a roundtable discussion with U.S. and Nigerian counterparts from the public and private sectors.

Scott Eisner, President of the U.S.-Africa Business Center at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, gave his opening remarks and highlighted how important Nigeria remains an important trading partner to the United States.

In attendance at the event was also the U.S. Deputy Secretary of Treasury, Wally Adeyemo, who flew right back into the United States following his trip to Nigeria.

Deputy Secretary Adeyemo praised the hard steps President Tinubu took in ending the fuel subsidy. He cited that these steps would help increase investment in Nigeria and forge a stronger partnership with the United States.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu also gave remarks at the event and highlighted that that the booming creative industry in Lagos state will create a conducive environment for U.S. businesses to thrive.

President Tinubu downplayed the conflict problems in Nigeria and echoed the importance of forging strong U.S. and Nigeria relations and stated that the country is indeed open for business and investment.

“All the problems of conflict that you hear about Nigeria are baloney. Anybody can be a quartermaster on a Monday to the Americans, but to us, we are ready to work with you,” President Tinubu said.

The president of the American Business Council, Sops Ideriah, said that this turnout at the event reinforces the economic opportunities that exist in Nigeria.

“Having all the stakeholders in the room, his excellency the President of Nigeria in there, from government to private to individualists in Nigeria. We are very positive about the potential of Nigeria and just reinforcing the economic opportunities that exist,” Ideriah said.