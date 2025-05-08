As Nigeria’s capital market evolves to meet the demands of a dynamic economy, conversations around who participates and who benefits are more urgent than ever.

At the Nairametrics Capital Market Choice Awards (NCMA) 2025, this conversation takes center stage.

Aisha Rimi, CEO of the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), will headline a high-level dialogue on inclusive investing at the inaugural event, holding May 23, 2025, at the Banquet Hall of the Civic Center in Lagos.

She joins Dr. Emomotimi Agama, Director General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), in shaping the conversation around making Nigeria’s capital market more accessible, equitable, and growth-driven.

Since taking the reins at NIPC in 2023, Rimi has worked to reposition the agency as a driver of targeted investment across underrepresented sectors such as fintech, agritech, renewables, and the creative economy with a focus on mass employment, regional inclusion, and long-term value creation.

Her partnerships with organizations such as JETRO, UNDP, GIZ, and UNIDO are unlocking global capital and technical support, while her policy direction emphasizes regional strengths, SME participation, and investor confidence.

At NCMA 2025, Rimi is expected to spotlight tools such as blended finance, regtech, and public-private partnerships, as well as the critical role of youth entrepreneurship and digital infrastructure in broadening capital market participation.

Anchored on the theme “Capital Market as a Catalyst for Nigeria’s Economic Transformation,” the event is not just about celebrating companies; it is about shaping the market’s future.

The first-ever Nairametrics Capital Market Choice Awards (NCMA) is slated to hold on the 23rd of May 2025, at the Banquet Hall of the Civic Center, Lagos.

Hosted by Nairametrics, NCMA is a milestone initiative of the company as she celebrates a decade of delivering financial and macroeconomic insights.

Whether you are an investor looking for the next big move, a policymaker building a better regulatory environment, or a startup ready to scale, NCMA 2025 is a must-attend event for you.